Newcastle United’s Sights Set on AC Milan’s Prodigy

An Irish Jewel Headed to the Toon Army

The young defensive stalwart from AC Milan, Cathal Heffernan, is anticipated to be the new recruit for Newcastle United. This promising Cork teenager’s adventure in Milan is drawing to a close, with interest initially brewing amongst Serie A clubs such as Verona. However, the fortunes for Heffernan have taken a significant turn post a successful trial at Newcastle reveal Irish Examiner.

Shaping the Future of the Magpies

The 19-year-old player is expected to wrap up his move to St James Park in the upcoming 48 hours, barring any unforeseen snags. Heffernan will team up with Galway’s Alex Murphy at the U23 side of the club. Notably, Newcastle are also progressing in negotiations to secure Kevin Zefi, another prodigious talent from Inter Milan.

From Loan to Permanent Transfer: Heffernan’s Journey

Heffernan’s leap to Milan came about in February 2022 from Cork City via an initial loan agreement, with the Italian powerhouse soon opting to make it a permanent arrangement last June. The loan deal involved a five-figure payment to City, with an additional similar fee paid for making the transfer permanent.

Implications of the Transfer

A set of profitable sell-on clauses were in place; however, the transfer to Newcastle doesn’t promise the substantial financial gain Cork City had previously anticipated, given the relatively modest outlay on Newcastle’s part.