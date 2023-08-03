The Bench & Beyond: How Rashford Embraced Ten Hag’s Rules

A Tale of Tardiness: The Decision that Shocked Mancunian Faithful

In the fevered, passionate world of football, the devil is often found dwelling in the details. A recent revelation from Man Utd’s star, Marcus Rashford, brought a seemingly inconsequential detail under the spotlight – the exacting nature of punctuality under the reign of Erik ten Hag.

Just days after scoring a crucial goal and serving an assist in United’s 3-1 triumph over Nottingham Forest, the England international found himself benched. The reason? A tardy arrival to a team meeting. This surprising decision was made ahead of the Wolves match, an encounter known for its demanding nature.

Rashford’s Revelation on The Overlap: Accepting Ten Hag’s Iron Rules

During an exclusive interview with The Overlap, Rashford opened up about the incident. He admitted to being a mere minute late to the team meeting, but this was enough to breach Ten Hag’s stringent rules.

“I learnt from pre-season because a few of the lads had been late and it was important for him to implement those rules in that situation,” Rashford explained. “I wasn’t even late that much but it was probably around 45 seconds or a minute. I already knew what was going to happen and I wasn’t going to argue about it. We had a game to try to win and Wolves away for us in the last few years hasn’t been easy.”

Despite the initial disappointment, the incident was to prove a turning point for Rashford, as he emerged from the bench to score the winning goal against Wolves. This feat ignited an impressive run of form for the forward, showcasing his ability to turn adversity into advantage.

The Ten Hag Effect: Raising the Bar at Man Utd

Erik ten Hag’s arrival at Old Trafford has seen a rejuvenation of a culture of high standards. The Dutchman’s meticulous nature has been evident throughout the season, from dissecting subpar performances to using setbacks as opportunities for growth. No poor moment goes unnoticed, not even the crushing 7-0 defeat to arch-rivals Liverpool.

“When he [Ten Hag] came in, I didn’t hear him speaking about getting top four once,” Rashford disclosed. “He just wanted to win trophies and if you’ve got that mentality, it doesn’t matter what we’re playing in, we want to win everything.”

Rashford went on to express admiration for Ten Hag’s in-depth understanding of his players and his ability to restore their confidence after a defeat.

“It’s not easy to recover, but after a bad result, he’d give us confidence again. In the end, we fell short in the league and I think we could have put more pressure on Arsenal and City, which was disappointing.”

Gearing Up for Greater Glory: The Future Under Ten Hag

The benching incident and Rashford’s subsequent rise highlight the Dutch manager’s successful attempts at instilling discipline and fostering resilience within his squad. As Man Utd look to the future, Erik ten Hag’s insistence on punctuality is a testament to his overall commitment to excellence, pointing towards more promising days ahead for the Red Devils.