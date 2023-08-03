Former Red Oxlade-Chamberlain Set for Shock Besiktas Move

A New Chapter on the Horizon? Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Eyes Besiktas Move

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, the former Liverpool and Arsenal midfielder, finds himself at a crossroads in his career. At 29, he’s a free agent, following the expiration of his contract at Anfield this summer, and the allure of Turkish side Besiktas beckons.

The English international has been offered a lucrative two-year deal, with an option for a third, by the Black Eagles. A move to Istanbul could be on the cards.

Liverpool Journey and Achievements

Oxlade-Chamberlain has been a part of some momentous triumphs during his tenure with Liverpool. After joining the Reds from Arsenal for £35m in 2017, he played 146 games, scoring 18 goals. His stint at Anfield was decorated with both Champions League and Premier League titles.

Interest from Other Quarters

Not just Besiktas, the midfielder has attracted attention from clubs in the Saudi Pro League. The next step of his journey is poised to be an interesting one.

Besiktas’s English Connection

The Turkish powerhouse already has experience with English players, having had Dele Alli on loan from Everton and Nathan Redmond, who joined Burnley this summer after his contract in Istanbul expired.

Although Besiktas have also shown interest in Everton winger Demarai Gray, sources indicate the Jamaican international may be heading to Fulham.