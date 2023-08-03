Amrabat Rejects Saudi Bid, Aiming for Old Trafford Transfer

Man Utd’s Summer Splurge Continues

In a stunning twist, Sofyan Amrabat has put a halt to a profitable Saudi Arabian transfer, firmly setting his sights on Manchester United. Fiorentina and Man Utd are nearing an agreement, and the 26-year-old seems to be Erik ten Hag’s prime target for bolstering the midfield. This transfer move is expected to gain momentum after the club’s €85 million transaction for Rasmus Hojlund is finalised.

Star Rising: Amrabat’s Global Interest

The Moroccan international’s standout performance in the 2022 World Cup has caught the attention of major clubs around the world. Saudi side Al-Ahli extended an attractive offer, but Amrabat’s affinity for United, having played under Ten Hag at FC Twente, appears to have sealed his intentions.

A Strategic Move: Behind the Scenes

United’s pursuit of Amrabat has been carefully planned, with personal terms reportedly agreed. A formal bid to Fiorentina, rumoured to be around €25m, is anticipated once the sales of Fred and Donny van de Beek are secured. Despite West Ham and Al-Hilal’s interest, the player’s preference is Old Trafford, even if he might find himself backing up Casemiro.

Expectations are high for the confirmation of Hojlund’s signing by week’s end, and the 20-year-old is set to make his medical journey to England after striking a deal with Atalanta.

Man Utd’s Transfer Roadmap: What’s Next?

With the Hojlund acquisition taking the club’s summer expenditure over €200m, the priority will shift to selling players like Fred, who is nearing a €15m move to Galatasaray, alongside Van de Beek and Eric Bailly. The raised funds should fuel the signing of Amrabat, with a goal to close the deal before the season opener against Wolves on August 14th. Additionally, Ten Hag is keen on strengthening the defence, although any move is contingent on the future of Harry Maguire, as West Ham’s bid for the England international was rebuffed.