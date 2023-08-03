Newcastle Have Bid Accepted For Saints Full Back

Newcastle’s Unveiling: Tino Livramento Inbound

In a bid to solidify their squad further, Newcastle, not to be outdone by their Premier League counterparts, are on the brink of adding a new gem to their collection. An agreement has been reached with Southampton, with young talent Tino Livramento poised to make his grand entrance at St. James’ Park.

From Chelsea Prodigy to South Coast Star

At a tender age of 20, Livramento switched his allegiances from Chelsea, opting to grace the St. Mary’s Stadium with his prowess in 2021. The move, worth £5m, marked the beginning of a fresh chapter in his burgeoning career, one that was unfortunately marred by an ACL injury in April 2022.

Triumph Over Adversity: Livramento’s Return

The English U21 international’s breakout season was curtailed by this catastrophic injury. Overcoming the odds, Livramento’s resilience saw him back on the pitch after an excruciating hiatus of 392 days. He faced Brighton, the adversary when he sustained his injury, making a heroic return from the bench at the very same Amex Stadium.

Newcastle: A Summer of Spectacular Signings

The North East club has been particularly active during this summer’s transfer window, shattering their record with the signing of Sandro Tonali from AC Milan for a whopping £55m. Not to mention, Leicester City’s Harvey Barnes graced the Magpies with his presence after a £39m move. With Livramento, Newcastle looks to make it a triumvirate of high-profile signings.

A Definitive Signing

Livramento, whose tenacity was proven when he fought back from injury, now sets his sights on Newcastle, where his presence will undoubtedly reinforce the defence.

This news is backed by Sky Sports, thus lending credence to the validity of the report. Newcastle United is shaping up to be a force to reckon with for the upcoming season, the presence of Tonali, Barnes, and the imminent arrival of Livramento stands testament to this fact.