Maguire’s Grand Escape: Manchester to Merseyside?

A Worthy Battle for Maguire

A saga unfolds as Everton outstrip their Premier League rivals, Tottenham and West Ham, in the pursuit of the Manchester United defender, Harry Maguire. This development comes from a reliable source close to the action, Football Insider.

The interests of Chelsea, and the three other Premier League clubs, Tottenham, West Ham, and indeed Everton, in securing the services of the England centre-back are piquing before the impending transfer window deadline.

Willing to Part Ways

The Old Trafford club are reportedly open to selling the 30-year-old Maguire, a man on a salary nearing £200,000-a-week, extending two more years into the future. Manchester United have indicated their readiness to part ways with the defender for a modest sum of £35 million, disclosed Football Insider. However, there’s a catch – Maguire seeks to be compensated for his £10 million-a-year contract before agreeing to an exit.

Everton’s Strategic Move

Everton’s intent to get their hands on Maguire is clear and they’ve demonstrated their determination by actively making a move. The Toffees’ proposal seems to have caught the player’s attention and is viewed as a strong option.

Sean Dyche is actively shopping for a fresh centre-back, following the exit of Yerry Mina and Conor Coady and amidst the cloud of uncertainty hanging over the future of Jarrad Branthwaite.

The West Ham Connection

Intriguingly, there’s a connection to West Ham in the form of an emerging interest in Branthwaite, a 21-year-old star who is eager for more consistent game time following a successful loan spell at PSV Eindhoven.

Old Trafford’s Bench Beckons

Maguire’s stint at Old Trafford seems on the verge of reducing to a bench-warming role, should he stay put beyond the 1 September deadline. Despite making 31 appearances across all competitions in the 2022-23 campaign, he only started in 16 of these. The player, who was a mainstay post his 2019 signing, is now playing second fiddle to Erik ten Hag’s preferred central defenders – Victor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane and even Luke Shaw.

Will Everton’s intent translate into action, or will another club swoop in for the England international? Only the approaching transfer window deadline will tell. Stay tuned!