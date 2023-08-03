Inter Milan Eye Tomiyasu: Arsenal’s Defender on the Move

Takehiro Tomiyasu: A Focus on Inter Milan’s Interest

Arsenal’s Rising Star

Takehiro Tomiyasu, the young Japanese international right-back, made a splash in North London when he joined Arsenal from Bologna in 2021. He quickly became a prominent figure in Mikel Arteta’s defensive line, having made an eleventh-hour decision to snub Tottenham Hotspur.

However, despite his ability to adapt as a centre-back or left-back, injuries have plagued the 24-year-old, affecting his standings in the team.

The Pecking Order at Arsenal

Takehiro Tomiyasu began the 2021-22 season as Arteta’s first choice in the right-back position. But his persistent injuries opened the door for Ben White, and the summer arrival of Jurrien Timber added further competition.

Though he fell behind in the pecking order, Tomiyasu has made an impressive comeback. His performances in Arsenal’s pre-season and a recent Emirates Cup triumph over Monaco have proven his mettle. His adaptability allowed him to switch flanks with Timber, taking advantage of the absence of Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Inter Milan’s Pursuit

Inter Milan’s interest in Tomiyasu has caught the footballing world’s attention. With the departure of Milan Skriniar to Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer, the Nerazzurri are on the lookout for a potential replacement.

Tomiyasu’s contract with Arsenal lasts for another two years, and Gazzetta dello Sport has reported that he’s caught Inter’s eye. Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah was also linked with Inter, but the £45m price tag may be too high, making Tomiyasu a more appealing option.

Arsenal’s Stance

Arsenal is in no hurry to let their versatile defender go. Any deal would have to be permanent rather than a loan, and it would require a substantial fee to pull him away from the Emirates. They invested €18.6m (£16m) to bring Tomiyasu to North London, and he has set up three goals in 53 appearances since then.

With Arsenal’s recent defensive reshuffling, Tomiyasu’s future with the club hangs in balance. Yet, his talent and adaptability make him a valuable asset.

Conclusion

The interest from Inter Milan and Takehiro Tomiyasu’s journey at Arsenal tell a compelling story of talent, perseverance, and strategic planning. As the transfer window continues, both Arsenal and Inter Milan’s decisions regarding Tomiyasu will undoubtedly capture attention.