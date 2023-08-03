Livramento to Newcastle: The £15m Boost for Chelsea

Tino Livramento’s Move to Newcastle and Chelsea’s Windfall

In a sensational twist to a protracted transfer saga, Tino Livramento, the English right-back with flair and promise, is reportedly making his way to St. James’ Park. Newcastle, having harboured a fondness for Livramento for some time, are on the brink of sealing a deal that’s been rumbling throughout the summer. Chelsea, his former club, watch with keen interest, poised for a ‘hefty’ payout.

Livramento’s Rise to Prominence

The Southampton sensation, who joined the South Coast side in 2021, dazzled under the tutelage of Ralph Hasenhuttl. Slotting seamlessly into the first team, he quickly became a name to watch.

However, an unfortunate ACL injury in the spring of 2022 stymied his meteoric rise, sidelining him for the entire previous campaign. Undeterred, Newcastle, despite no pressing need for a right-back, have actively courted the player since the transfer window’s inception.

Chelsea’s Smart Business: A Complicated Clause

When parting ways with Livramento, Chelsea exhibited financial acumen by inserting both a buy-back clause and a sell-on clause in his contract. This latter provision ensures the Blues a significant profit from the Newcastle deal, albeit one more intricate than a simple percentage.

The Numbers: What’s in It for Chelsea?

Southampton’s initial £4 million investment in Livramento could now fetch around £40 million, with Chelsea entitled to 40 per cent of that handsome profit.

The Athletic describes the sell-on clause as ‘fluid,’ dependent on profit, which could see Chelsea’s coffers swell by nearly £15 million (€17 million) from Livramento’s sale to Newcastle. This takes Chelsea’s summer transfer earnings to an eye-watering high of nearly €270 million.

A Win for All Involved

This deal illustrates the Newcastle’s ambition and Chelsea’s business prowess. Livramento gets his big move, Newcastle secures a talent despite the injury scare, and Chelsea reaps a windfall. Only time will tell if this transfer will be as successful on the pitch as it is on the balance sheet.