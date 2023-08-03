Campos on the Brink: PSG Furious Over Mbappe Mess Up

PSG and Campos: A Fractured Partnership

A Promising Start Turned Sour

The tension at Paris Saint-Germain has reached fever pitch, and at the centre of it all is the club’s director, Luis Campos. His association with PSG, advising since the previous summer, has been marked by a spending spree of over €150 million during his initial transfer window. But what seemed a promising collaboration has soured due to discontent over the handling of superstar Kylian Mbappe’s future with the club.

Broken Promises: Mbappe’s Contract Dilemma

The French captain’s disillusionment has been growing, fuelled by what he perceives as PSG’s broken promises, including the failure to secure a new striker in the transfer window. These actions, or lack thereof, have culminated in Mbappe’s decision to reject the option to renew his contract until 2025, leaving the French side facing his departure on a free transfer.

Campos in the Crossfire: The Qatari Owners’ Perspective

The blame for this predicament has been squarely placed on Campos by PSG’s Qatari owners. Accusations of favouritism towards clients of Portuguese super agent Jorge Mendes and strained relationships with PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi have further inflamed the situation. Questions are being asked: where did Campos go wrong at PSG, and could his job be lost by September?

An Unfortunate Summer: Strained Relationships and Failed Pursuits

This summer’s dealings at PSG have been far from smooth. A rift between Campos and Al-Khelaifi over Mbappe’s pre-season tour participation and the pursuit of Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele has widened the chasm. Add to that a reluctance to sanction moves for Dembele and Benfica’s Goncalo Ramos, against the wishes of the PSG board, and the stage is set for a dramatic fallout.

The Verdict: A Turbulent End to PSG’s ‘Big 3’ Era

With the loss of Lionel Messi, the impending exit of world record signing Mbappe, and Neymar now deemed surplus to requirements, PSG’s ‘big 3’ era is spiralling towards collapse, with Campos being painted as the catalyst. Only partial satisfaction from signings like Vitinha and Fabian Ruiz contrasts sharply with the poor reflection from arrivals such as Carlos Soler, Hugo Ekitike, and Renato Sanches. The writing, according to Le Parisien, was on the wall for Campos as early as June.

In the turbulent world of football, where fortunes can change in the blink of an eye, the spotlight on PSG’s internal discord shines brightly. The fallout from Mbappe’s contract, the discord with the board, and failed transfer pursuits have put PSG on a precarious path. Will Campos survive this tumultuous period, or will he be a casualty of PSG’s ambition gone awry? Only time will tell.