Chelsea, Man City in Tug of War Over £35m Palace Ace

Chelsea and Man City Circling, As Crystal Palace’s Olise Surfaces with £35m Price Tag

Michael Olise’s Release Clause Lights Up Transfer Rumours

Unfolding information from The Athletic has given a new lease of life to transfer gossip, substantiating whispers around Michael Olise’s elusive release clause. The two Premier League giants, Chelsea and Manchester City, are all ears as it appears that Olise could be up for grabs at £35m.

A Tempting Price Tag for Top Talent

Confusion around Olise’s contract at Crystal Palace has been swirling. Insider chatter hinted at a £35m release clause, whilst Palace brass seemed to be working tirelessly to erase it. Their efforts, however, appear to be in vain. This summer, the French winger might just be on the market for the speculated sum.

Last season saw Olise take home the Player of the Season award at Selhurst Park, courtesy of his stellar tally of two goals and 11 assists in the Premier League. This performance hasn’t gone unnoticed, with Chelsea and Man City seemingly primed to pounce.

After Palace’s weekend friendly with Sevilla, Roy Hodgson was candid about the imminent challenge. He admitted to having a “fight on our hands to make sure he stays with us,” in the face of clubs “circling” around the talented Olise.

Palace’s Waning Wings

Already stinging from the loss of last season’s fellow winger, Wilfried Zaha, to Galatasaray on a free transfer, Crystal Palace’s wings could be clipped further should they lose Olise. The winger is no stranger to Chelsea and Man City, having had stints at both clubs during his formative years, including six years at Chelsea.

Chelsea’s Eye for Reinforcements

Chelsea’s summer reshuffle has been quite the spectacle, and Olise could be the next piece of the puzzle, potentially joining Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson on Stamford Bridge’s rejuvenated frontline.

The departures of Kai Havertz and Mason Mount to domestic rivals, coupled with Joao Felix’s return to Atletico Madrid and Romelu Lukaku’s itch to exit, have left Chelsea scanning the horizon for more firepower. Recent additions Andrey Santos and Angelo Gabriel are promising, yet the allure of Olise’s Premier League experience, and his readiness to step into the first team, may prove irresistible.

Man City’s Quest for a Mahrez Replacement

Man City, current holders of the Premier League and Champions League titles, are on a mission for a fresh face to fill the void left by Riyad Mahrez’s departure to Saudi Arabia. Although Jeremy Doku has been in the rumour mill, the certainty that Olise is attainable for £35m could see the club spring into action.

Presently, Man City’s focus appears to be on closing a deal for Josko Gvardiol in a bid to shatter the record for the most expensive defender. However, the prospect of adding Olise to their squad could certainly shake things up. After all, the transfer market is full of surprises.