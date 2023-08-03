Luton Town Acquires Blackburn’s Kaminski

The Arrival of a Belgian Veteran

As the summer transfer window unfolds, Premier League debutants Luton Town have added a significant signing to their roster, the Belgian goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski, procured from Blackburn Rovers for a fee kept under wraps. No stranger to the big stage, Kaminski was a part of the Belgium squad at Euro 2020, although he is yet to make his international debut.

The Hatters’ Seventh Summer Signing

The 30-year-old Kaminski becomes the Hatters’ seventh recruit this summer, demonstrating their commitment to consolidating their forces following their ascension from the Championship.

Kaminski is not only bringing his goalkeeping skills to Luton; he also boasts an impressive resume. The Belgian has tallied up 118 appearances for Blackburn Rovers since joining the team from Gent back in 2020.

Edwards’ Endorsement

Luton’s manager, Rob Edwards, didn’t hold back in his praise of Kaminski: “He’s a great person and a really good proactive goalkeeper – he’s sharp, he makes good saves and is alert in one-on-one situations.” Kaminski’s agility and sharpness could undoubtedly be key assets for Luton in the fiercely competitive Premier League.

Kaminski’s Silverware-laden Career

Edwards’ admiration for Kaminski isn’t unfounded. Kaminski has enjoyed a trophy-filled career, winning three league titles on the continent – one in Denmark during a loan spell with FC Copenhagen, and two with Anderlecht, in his native Belgium. Although yet to earn a cap for the Belgium national team, Kaminski’s inclusion in the squad for Euro 2020 speaks volumes about his calibre.

A Cloaked Contract

What remains shrouded in mystery is the duration of Kaminski’s contract at Kenilworth Road. While details of the agreement between Luton and Kaminski remain undisclosed, the excitement surrounding the Belgian’s arrival is palpable, with fans keenly anticipating his impact on the team.

Luton Town’s acquisition of Blackburn’s Kaminski exemplifies their strategy of reinforcing their squad with experienced and talented players. Given Kaminski’s robust performances and reputation, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he proves to be a game-changer for Luton in the upcoming season.