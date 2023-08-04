Manchester United Faces New Season Without Amad Diallo

Early Setback for Amad Diallo in 2023/24 Season

As the football world draws its breath in anticipation of the new 2023/24 season, the Manchester United team face a considerable setback. The club confirmed that their rising star, Amad Diallo, will sit out the beginning of the campaign due to a knee injury.

Diallo, a prominent Ivorian footballer, had a smashing 2022/23 season while on loan at Championship side Sunderland. He was instrumental in guiding them to a surprise play-off position. Despite their defeat in the semi-finals by eventual victors, Luton Town, Diallo’s performance was impressive and did not go unnoticed.

A Blow to the Red Devils’ Plans

Erik ten Hag, Manchester United’s manager, had Amad involved in the earlier stages of their pre-season campaign. Diallo was already back in the first team and had participated in three friendly matches.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that the Leicester City team was eyeing Diallo for a loan transfer. However, these plans are now on hold as the Ivorian international will remain at Old Trafford for the first part of the season due to his unfortunate injury.

The exact timeline of Diallo’s recovery remains uncertain. The club confirmed that the 21-year-old’s knee injury, sustained during the United States tour, will keep him on the sidelines for an undefined period.

An Unfortunate Blow to Diallo’s Aspirations

The young footballer, eager to make his mark in the club’s pre-season campaign, finds his hopes stalled by this setback. This weekend’s double-header against Lens at Old Trafford and Athletic Club in Dublin will go on without Diallo, much to the disappointment of Manchester United supporters.

The Ivorian international had scored in a game against Rayo Vallecano in 2022, another occasion when Manchester United had back-to-back friendlies. Now, Diallo’s presence on the field will be notably absent for the first part of the 2023/24 campaign, including the home league clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers, the opening game for Erik ten Hag’s Reds on Monday 14 August.

We all wait with bated breath for more details regarding his estimated recovery date. His absence leaves a notable gap in Manchester United’s attacking arsenal and they will need to strategise their way forward without this young talent.