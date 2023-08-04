Journalist: Man Utd ‘never lost their focus’ on available Bundesliga star

Manchester United and Leon Goretzka: A Midfield Maestro’s Future in Limbo

The Constant Interest in Leon Goretzka

Manchester United’s pursuit of one of football’s most refined talents, Leon Goretzka of Bayern Munich, continues to command headlines, intrigue, and speculation. The English giants have never hidden their admiration for Goretzka, whose future at Bayern seems increasingly uncertain under manager Thomas Tuchel.

Goretzka’s Love for Bayern

Last month, Goretzka’s affection for Bayern was unmistakable when he told Sky Germany:

‘I have no intention to leave Bayern. I love the club, I love the city, I love the fans.’

These words resonated with the Bayern faithful, but the tactical needs and desires of a manager can change the course of a player’s career.

Tuchel’s Tactical Plans

Thomas Tuchel is said to favour the likes of Joshua Kimmich and Konrad Laimer in his midfield formation, and is reportedly on the lookout for a ‘new holding six on top.’ This situation has cast doubts over Goretzka’s starting role in the team.

As Tuchel explained to Sky Sport Germany:

‘There can always be a situation – like with Lucas Hernandez, who I fully expected – that players have other plans… There’s a lot of competition.’

His words indicate the inherent challenge of squad selection and a hint that even a star like Goretzka could find himself on the fringes.

Manchester United’s Unwavering Focus

Reported by Florian Plettenberg, the news of Manchester United’s sustained interest in Goretzka reaffirms their desire to add a player of his calibre to their midfield. With 34 goals and 35 assists across 179 appearances for Bayern, Goretzka’s track record speaks for itself.

ManUtd never lost their focus on Leon #Goretzka! Understand the 28 y/o is still on the list of the club. #MUFC ➡️ Goretzka wanted to stay 100 % – but the last ten days have clearly shown that he won't be a starter under Tuchel for now. Tuchel is planning with Kimmich/Laimer and…

Despite undergoing surgery last season to rectify a knee injury and missing the early part of the campaign, Goretzka still managed to start in 22 Bundesliga matches. His absence from Tuchel’s immediate plans seems to be more tactical than performance-based.

United’s Recent Midfield Acquisition

Manchester United’s ambition has been clear, especially with the recent £60m signing of Mason Mount from Chelsea. However, the interest in Goretzka remains, and the Premier League club has never lost focus on him, considering him a ‘dream target.’

Goretzka’s Contract and Previous Attempts

The 28-year-old’s contract with Bayern is set to expire in 2026. He committed to a long-term deal with the German giants in 2021, fending off interest from Real Madrid and United at the time. The fact that his name still circulates around Old Trafford is a testament to United’s persistent pursuit.

Conclusion: A Future Unresolved

Leon Goretzka’s future at Bayern Munich remains a subject of speculation and intrigue. While the player’s love for the club is undoubted, football can be a pragmatic business. With Tuchel’s plans and United’s lingering interest, Goretzka’s future, for now, seems to hang in the balance. It’s a saga that embodies the complexity and unpredictability of modern football, where love for a club must sometimes bow to the tactical demands of the game.