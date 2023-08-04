Spurs and Juve to be beaten in race for La Liga midfielder?

The Battle for Franck Kessie: A Surprise Move on the Horizon

The summer transfer window is a time for excitement, speculation, and unexpected moves. Among the headline-grabbing stories is the pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie, and the unlikely twist it’s taken.

A New Destination for Kessie?

Franck Kessie, who recently made a splash at Barcelona with a last-minute winner against Real Madrid, is now reported to be closing in on a move to Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli, according to sources confirmed to 90min.

Kessie’s Time at Barcelona

Joining Barca from AC Milan on a free transfer last summer, Kessie had a memorable moment that contributed to La Liga title glory. But his journey with the Catalan giants has been brief, with limited chances at Camp Nou to truly shine.

Interest from Tottenham and Juventus

Spurs, no strangers to transfer sagas, held talks with Barcelona over the signing of Kessie. Their interest in the Ivorian international was not a secret, but they are again set to miss out on this long-term target. Juventus had also shown a keen eye for the midfielder, with a tentative loan offer put forth to Barcelona.

The Allure of Al Ahli

Al Ahli’s approach to Kessie came as a surprise, especially since Barcelona initially assumed his preference would remain in Europe. However, the Saudi club’s willingness to pay a €15m (£13m) fee and assume full responsibility for Kessie’s wages presented a tempting proposal for Barcelona.

Al Ahli’s Transfer Window Activity

The Saudi club’s interest in Kessie is not an isolated event. Their transfer window has seen the signings of notable names such as Edouard Mendy, Roberto Firmino, Riyad Mahrez, and Allan Saint-Maximin. The acquisition of Kessie would further demonstrate their ambition and intent.

Financial Flexibility for Barcelona

Barcelona’s decision to negotiate with Al Ahli may be driven by La Liga’s strict financial restrictions. Without having to pay a portion of Kessie’s wages, the Catalans can gain further flexibility, a critical advantage in the current economic climate.

Juventus’ Continued Pursuit

Meanwhile, Juventus, having been deterred by Kessie’s situation, have turned their attention back to Arsenal’s Thomas Partey. Yet, the Gunners’ €46.5m (£40m) price tag seems prohibitive at this stage. Whether Juventus or other clubs will test Arsenal’s resolve remains to be seen.

Barcelona’s Future Plans

With the likely departures of Kessie and Ousmane Dembele, Barcelona are looking to reap a combined €65m (£56m) from player sales. Their eyes are now set on potential targets, with Joao Cancelo from Manchester City high on their wishlist.

Conclusion

The tale of Franck Kessie’s summer move offers a reminder of football’s unpredictability. What seemed like a European battle between Tottenham and Juventus has evolved into a surprising move to Saudi Arabia. Kessie’s choice and the strategic considerations behind it will undoubtedly influence not only his career trajectory but also the future plans of the clubs involved.