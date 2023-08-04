Is Ligue 1 the final destination for Arsenal Winger?

Marquinhos and Arsenal FC: A Developing Story

The tale of young Brazilian winger Marquinhos at Arsenal is an unfolding narrative filled with promise, challenge, and the search for the right fit. Nantes, the Ligue 1 side, have expressed keen interest in bringing the 20-year-old Arsenal player on loan for the coming season. Let’s delve into this developing story.

Marquinhos: A Young Talent on the Rise

Arsenal’s Acquisition from Sao Paulo

Signed by Arsenal from Sao Paulo last summer, Marquinhos quickly turned heads and captured attention. He had initially impressed after joining the Gunners, even earning playing time in the Europa League. Indeed, his Arsenal debut was marked with a goal and an assist during a 2-1 victory over FC Zurich in the group stage.

Struggles and Aspirations

However, the young talent’s journey hasn’t been without bumps in the road. Marquinhos wasn’t able to capitalise on his early success as he clocked only one minute of Premier League football before being sent out on loan. He spent time with Norwich City last season, but the spell at Carrow Road proved challenging. Scoring just once and adding only a single assist in 11 Championship games, he struggled to assert himself.

Nantes’ Interest: A New Opportunity

The Ligue 1 Scenario

Nantes, narrowly avoiding relegation last season by finishing 16th in Ligue 1, scored just 37 goals in 38 league games. With a goal tally that begs improvement, it’s clear why Marquinhos, with his raw attacking potential, has caught their eye. As reported by The Daily Mail, Nantes would look to the Arsenal starlet to provide an increased attacking threat for their side.

Pierre Aristouy’s Plan

Under the stewardship of coach Pierre Aristouy, and with former Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko among their ranks, Nantes seems to be a place where Marquinhos might find room to grow and shine. A loan move to France could be the opportunity for Marquinhos to rediscover his form and demonstrate why Arsenal invested in him in the first place.

Looking Ahead for Arsenal and Marquinhos

Upcoming Challenges for the Gunners

Arsenal have their own challenges ahead as they prepare to face Manchester City in the Community Shield before starting their Premier League campaign at home against Nottingham Forest next Saturday. The decision surrounding Marquinhos’s future will no doubt be part of the broader strategy as they look to balance development and immediate needs.

Marquinhos’ Future: Uncertain but Promising

The future of Marquinhos with Arsenal remains both uncertain and tantalising. The decision to loan him to Nantes, if finalised, will surely be made with the player’s long-term development in mind.

Conclusion

Marquinhos’ story with Arsenal is one of youthful potential, initial impact, struggle, and the continual search for the right environment to flourish. Nantes appears to be a promising destination, but only time will reveal how this next chapter unfolds for the young Brazilian and Arsenal FC.