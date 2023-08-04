Guardiola-Cancelo Feud: Portuguese Star on Man City Exit Path?

In the theatre that is football, surprises come as frequently as passes in a possession-hungry side. Today’s stunner revolves around Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo, a treble-winning full-back now edging towards an departure. As per revelations from the Football Insider, the Citizens seem to be on the verge of selling the Portuguese player, just weeks ahead of the end of the summer transfer window.

Guardiola and Cancelo: A Broken Bond Beyond Repair?

Cancelo’s chances of restoring his relationship with Pep Guardiola appear to be slim, despite his involvement in the club’s pre-season activities. Insiders express surprise at seeing the 29-year-old still wearing the sky-blue kit ahead of the imminent Community Shield clash against Arsenal on 5th August.

The Portuguese right-back, who’s also showcased his flair on the left, had a well-documented fall out with Guardiola last winter. Consequently, Cancelo embarked on a temporary journey to Bayern Munich, leaving his Manchester saga shrouded in uncertainty.

Seeking New Horizons?

The whispers suggest that Cancelo might be eyeing an escape route from the Etihad Stadium, given an appropriate offer comes along. Yet, his spell at Bayern didn’t secure him a permanent spot, despite the German club’s option to purchase embedded in the loan agreement.

Regardless of the ongoing saga, his stint at Bayern was decent, contributing one goal and six assists in 21 appearances.

A Dwindling Star in Manchester?

Since joining Manchester City in 2019, Cancelo’s trophy cabinet has been adorned with three league titles, a Champions League, and two League Cups. Nonetheless, his regular starter status in the 2022-23 campaign was snuffed out following an underwhelming performance in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The full-back’s appearances stand at a staggering 154 games across all competitions for Guardiola’s side to date. However, his recent World Cup outing casts a shadow on this impressive record, causing ripples of concern about his future at the club.

A Future without Cancelo: What’s Next for Man City?

Man City are preparing for their upcoming Premier League season opener against Burnley on 11th August. With the potential absence of Cancelo from their roster, the question now lies in how Guardiola will adapt his squad to tackle the forthcoming challenges.

As we await official news about Cancelo’s future at the Etihad Stadium, his tale serves as a stark reminder: even the brightest stars can wane in football’s ever-changing sky.