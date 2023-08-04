Aston Villa Triumph in Pre-Season Clash Against Lazio

The Lions Roar To A Decisive Victory

Aston Villa showcased their striking prowess in a commanding 3-0 victory over Lazio in a thrilling pre-season match at Bescot Stadium. Villa, gearing up for a busy season ahead, were able to subdue the Serie A giants who had concluded their previous season in a respectable second position.

Aston Villa’s First Half Display

The Lions dominated from the get-go, with Ollie Watkins missing an early opportunity to put Villa ahead, failing to convert from the penalty spot after Boubacar Kamara was taken down inside the penalty area. The relentless Villa assault continued with Youri Tielemans hitting the crossbar in the 20th minute.

Watkins Breaks the Deadlock

However, Watkins soon redeemed himself, courtesy of a sublime pass from Tielemans. Breaking free down the left, he beat Lazio’s defence before expertly finding the back of the net. The first half almost ended with a two-goal lead, but Emi Buendia’s effort from close range narrowly missed the target.

Second Half: Aston Villa Seal the Victory

Unai Emery’s half-time strategy saw the introduction of seven fresh players, including the talismanic John McGinn. The changes invigorated Villa, and in the 55th minute, McGinn struck a sensational shot that doubled Villa’s lead.

Villa Overpower Lazio

Emery’s new-look side continued to exert control, and in the 84th minute, Villa struck the final blow. A dangerous cross from Seb Revan led to an unfortunate own goal from Lazio defender, Mario Gila, wrapping up the 3-0 victory for Aston Villa.

Key Takeaways From Villa’s Preseason Performance

This commanding preseason victory against Lazio has clearly demonstrated the strength and depth within Emery’s Aston Villa. Watkins has once again proven his worth as a clinical finisher, and the promising link-up play with Tielemans bodes well for the upcoming campaign.

Key Match Statistics

Possession: Aston Villa 60% – 40% Lazio

Aston Villa 60% – 40% Lazio Shots On Goal: Aston Villa 11 – 5 Lazio

Aston Villa 11 – 5 Lazio Expected Goals (XG): Aston Villa 2.7 – 0.8 Lazio

This match has certainly set the stage for an exciting season ahead. Aston Villa fans can look forward to Saturday’s final preseason friendly against La Liga side Valencia, hopeful for another dominant performance from the Lions. Aston Villa’s preseason form has made one thing clear – they’re a force to be reckoned with.