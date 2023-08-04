Chermiti’s £12 Million Move to Everton on the Verge

Everton’s Pursuit of Youssef Chermiti: A Closer Look

Chermiti’s Absence from Training: A Sign of Things to Come?

It seems that the anticipation surrounding Youssef Chermiti and his potential move to Everton has reached a crescendo. Yesterday, the promising striker, who netted three times in 21 appearances for Sporting Lisbon last season, reportedly stayed away from training. Sources suggest that Chermiti was present at the training ground but did not participate in the session.

Is this the final indicator that Chermiti is destined to become a Toffee soon? The player’s visit to the training ground was primarily to collect personal belongings, and it seems the finer details of his move to Everton are being ironed out.

Dyche’s Plan for Everton’s 2023-24 Campaign

Manager Sean Dyche’s keen interest in Chermiti cannot be ignored. He sees the young striker as essential cover for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has had a challenging time with injuries. With the 2023-24 season just around the corner, time is of the essence, and Dyche’s plans for his squad are crystallising.

Everton’s offer of an initial £12 million for Chermiti showcases their commitment to reinforcing the squad, and it seems likely that this transfer saga will soon reach its conclusion.

Everton’s Pre-Season and Transfer Activities

Sporting will travel to Goodison Park this Saturday for a pre-season friendly against Everton. The timing is impeccable, with the Chermiti deal hovering in the background. It will add a subplot to the match and make it a must-watch for fans.

This summer has already seen the arrival of Ashley Young on a free transfer from Aston Villa and Arnaut Danjuma from Villarreal on a season-long loan. Chermiti’s addition would add to the intrigue and excitement around Everton’s prospects for the new season.

Conclusion

Youssef Chermiti’s potential move to Everton has all the ingredients of a classic transfer story. With Dyche at the helm and the club’s proactive stance, Everton fans may soon welcome a new face to their attacking line-up. Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story.