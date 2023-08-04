Axel Disasi to Chelsea: A Game-Changing Signing

Chelsea’s Bold Moves: Signing Axel Disasi and Their Summer Transfer Insights

Chelsea Secure Axel Disasi

Chelsea have pulled off a sensational acquisition of French international defender Axel Disasi, securing him from Monaco on a six-year contract. The 25-year-old centre-back, who played every minute in Monaco’s Ligue 1 last season, cost the Blues a sum of £38.5m (45m euros).

With Wesley Fofana sustaining a serious knee injury, Disasi’s move to Stamford Bridge will provide much-needed defensive cover. The France international is certainly aiming high:

“I am really proud to be a part of this great family,” Disasi told Chelsea’s website. “I hope to achieve very big things here. To win titles. I am very ambitious.”

The Defender’s Profile

Disasi’s 129 appearances for Monaco since joining from Stade de Reims in August 2020 have showcased his quality. Featuring as a substitute in the 2022 World Cup final defeat against Argentina, his international recognition is growing.

At Chelsea, Disasi will compete with central defenders Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, and Levi Colwill. As a new addition, he’s looking forward to the Premier League:

“The fervour of the fans, the atmosphere, the intensity of the games – it’s something that excites me.”

A Busy Summer at Chelsea

Disasi’s move marks Chelsea’s sixth signing of the summer following Christopher Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson, Lesley Ugochukwu, Angelo Gabriel and Diego Moreira. The overhaul is being conducted by new manager Mauricio Pochettino, who aims to make a strong statement after last season’s 12th-place finish in the Premier League.

In other transfer news, the Blues have agreed on a fee for Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, though several bids for Moises Caicedo were rejected by the Seagulls.

Looking Ahead

Chelsea’s pre-season concluded with a 1-1 draw against Borussia Dortmund, ending their US tour undefeated. The focus now shifts to their opening Premier League game against Liverpool on 13 August. With co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley expressing delight in Disasi’s arrival, the anticipation is palpable.

“He is ready to take the next step in his career, and we are delighted that will be with Chelsea. We welcome him to the club.”