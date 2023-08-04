Manchester City’s Power Move: Lillo’s Return to the Etihad

The Return of Lillo to the Etihad Stadium

Manchester City are set to see a familiar face back in the coaching staff as Juanma Lillo returns to the fold, having previously served as Guardiola’s assistant between 2020 and 2022. After a brief stint at the helm of Saudi side Al Sadd, Lillo is rejoining Man City, where he will be partnering once again with Guardiola. His return is viewed as a coup for City, with Guardiola’s admiration for Lillo’s understanding of football at the forefront of this decision.

Lillo’s First Departure and Replacement by Enzo Maresca

Lillo’s initial departure led to City bringing in fellow Spaniard Enzo Maresca. Unfortunately, Maresca’s time at the club was relatively short-lived, lasting just 12 months before taking up the managerial reins at Championship side Leicester City. Man City found themselves in need of a new assistant, and the decision to bring Lillo back was eagerly embraced.

Guardiola on Lillo: A Friend, Colleague and Inspiration

Guardiola’s comments about Lillo’s return were filled with warmth and respect. He spoke highly of Lillo’s unique understanding of the game and his outstanding preparation for matches.

“I know he will raise standards because he works so hard every single day,” Guardiola said. He also emphasised the close personal and professional relationship between them, describing Lillo as “a friend, a colleague and an inspiration.”

Lillo’s Influence on the Game: Director of Football’s Perspective

Director of football Txiki Begiristain highlighted Lillo’s exceptional knowledge of football across the world, praising him as “a brilliant thinker and coach.”

His alignment with Guardiola’s attacking philosophy and the added expertise he will bring to not just the coaching setup but the scouting system make Lillo’s return something of great anticipation for everyone at the City Football Academy (CFA).

Conclusion

Lillo’s return to Man City signifies a reunion that will likely have profound impacts on Guardiola’s team. The fusion of these two football minds once again promises to push Man City further in the pursuit of excellence.