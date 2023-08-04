“Ibanez to Nottingham Forest? A €25m Bid that’s Rocking Roma

Ibanez on the Move: Nottingham Forest Makes Bold Offer for Roma’s Star Defender

Nottingham Forest’s Bid for Ibanez

In a stunning move, Nottingham Forest has launched a bid for Roma’s Roger Ibanez, a 24-year-old Brazilian centre back. The defender has been on the Giallorossi’s sales list for some time, with his exit enabling them to make vital squad enhancements.

Ibanez’s skills, experience, and versatility have attracted attention from the Championship side. The Brazilian can be deployed not only as a centre back but also as a defensive midfielder.

The Need for Reinforcements at Roma

With Roma’s frontline weakened due to the recent cruciate ligament injury to Tammy Abraham, they have been actively scouting for a new centre forward. This quest for offensive strength and the negotiations with Nottingham Forest for Ibanez could mean major changes in the team’s dynamics.

The Deal in Detail

It’s been reported that Nottingham Forest’s offer to Roma stands at €25m. The Giallorossi are giving serious thought to this proposal, with a decision anticipated within days. Ibanez, who initially joined Roma on loan from Atalanta in January 2020, became a permanent fixture in an €9m move 18 months later. His impressive record at the club includes 149 appearances, nine goals, and two assists.

The Impact on Nottingham Forest and Roma

Should this deal come to fruition, it could be a significant coup for Nottingham Forest. Ibanez’s versatility and experience would likely become valuable assets to the club. For Roma, this could pave the way for them to secure new talents to fortify Jose Mourinho’s squad.

Conclusion

The transfer market is buzzing with the potential move of Ibanez from Roma to Nottingham Forest. Both clubs appear set to benefit from the deal in their respective pursuits of success. As the negotiations proceed, fans of both Nottingham Forest and Roma will be eagerly awaiting the final decision.