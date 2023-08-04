The Chelsea Connection: Inside the Strasbourg Loan Deals

The Chelsea Connection: Boehly’s BlueCo and Possible Loans

Chelsea’s close affiliation with the Ligue 1 club Strasbourg continues to draw interest from football enthusiasts, with the latest development involving possible loan deals for the newly arrived duo Lesley Ugochukwu and Angelo Gabriel.

The Blue Strategy: Partners in Play

Todd Boehly’s BlueCo, the consortium behind Chelsea’s takeover last year, also owns Strasbourg. The relationship has created a unique dynamic, opening the door for potential collaboration between the two top European league clubs.

Waiting on Chelsea: The Loan Decisions

Sources from L’Equipe have hinted that Strasbourg is keenly awaiting Chelsea’s decision on whether to send Angelo Gabriel and Lesley Ugochukwu out on loan for the 2023/24 season. The Brazilian winger and the French midfielder are two promising talents that could find their future temporarily shaped in France.

Angelo Gabriel: Rising Star

Angelo Gabriel, who arrived from Santos for a fee of £12.9m, caught the eye during Chelsea’s pre-season tour in the USA. At only 18, he’s seen as a potential addition to Mauricio Pochettino’s first-team plans.

Lesley Ugochukwu: The French Prodigy

Nineteen-year-old Lesley Ugochukwu joined Chelsea from Rennes for £23.1m and quickly made an impression. Having already played almost 50 games in the French top flight, his signing is seen as an investment in the future.

The Chelsea Diaspora Continues

The practice of loaning out players is not new at Stamford Bridge. Ugochukwu and Angelo could follow the path of forward David Fofana and others as they dot around Europe, reflecting Chelsea’s strategy in nurturing talents.

A Summer of Signings

Chelsea’s summer business continues with the £38.6m signing of France centre-back Axel Disasi from Monaco. It has indeed been a busy period for the Blues, reflecting an ambitious outlook for the coming season.