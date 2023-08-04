Man Utd Stunned by Everton’s Asking Price for Star Defender

The Shocking New Price for Everton’s Branthwaite Unveiled to Man Utd

Everton has surprised Manchester United by disclosing a staggering £25 million asking price for Jarrad Branthwaite, an unexpected twist in the summer transfer saga.

The Rising Star: Jarrad Branthwaite

Having spent an impressive season on loan at PSV Eindhoven, where he played a vital part in 37 appearances and contributed four goals and two assists, Branthwaite’s value has significantly soared. He has even lifted the Dutch Cup during his time in the Netherlands.

Manchester United’s interest in the giant left-sided centre-back has grown amid doubts surrounding Harry Maguire’s future, but the Merseyside club’s sudden increase in Branthwaite’s value has thrown a spanner in the works.

Everton’s Aspirations and Connections to Man Utd

Only a few months ago, Everton valued Branthwaite at a modest £6 million. Yet, the club now demands £25 million for the player who has made just 13 appearances for their first team.

Intriguing connections emerge, as Everton leads the race for former Man United skipper Maguire, with rivals West Ham, Tottenham, and Chelsea also in contention. Could these interlinked negotiations between Everton and Man Utd influence the outcome of the Branthwaite deal?

Branthwaite’s Everton Future

With Branthwaite’s contract at Goodison Park set to expire in June 2025 and worth a reported £15,000-a-week, Everton seems to be playing hardball. The player, expressing a desire to leave before the window shuts, has returned to pre-season training with Everton, having also enjoyed loans at Blackburn and Carlisle.

Conclusion

The clock is ticking, and with other Premier League clubs on Branthwaite’s radar, the tussle over his future at Everton and the possibility of a switch to Man Utd continues. As the transfer window progresses, will Everton’s shocking new price tag pave the way for a record deal or stall negotiations altogether?