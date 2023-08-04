Southgate Reveals Maguire’s Uncertain Future with England

A Tough Decision Ahead for Maguire

England’s manager, Gareth Southgate, has recently opened up about the challenging situation Harry Maguire finds himself in at Manchester United. With only eight Premier League starts last season and losing the captain’s armband to Bruno Fernandes, Maguire’s future at the club is under scrutiny.

Southgate, who has consistently backed Maguire at the international level, acknowledges that the centre-back’s reduced role at United under Erik ten Hag could impact his selection for England. The presence of top players like Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane at United further complicates Maguire’s position.

The Fight for a Place at United

Despite the challenges, Maguire appears determined to stay and fight for his place at United. His commitment to the club has not gone unnoticed, with West Ham’s recent £20m bid being rejected, as United holds out for a higher fee.

Southgate’s realistic view of professional football is clear: “It’s a tough world, professional football. If you’re Man Utd you want good backups, you get injuries, you’ve got Champions League, you want to push for the Premier League. They will be comfortable with Harry staying as back-up or being in the team.”

England’s Future Defensive Line-Up

Southgate’s focus on the future is evident as he names Chelsea’s Levi Colwill, Manchester City’s Taylor Harwood-Bellis, and Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi as potential threats to Maguire’s position in the England squad.

The England manager’s commitment to nurturing young talent and fostering competition is clear: “We went there to get to know the players better. It’s interesting with Marc Guehi coming up as well, we need that competition.”

Conclusion: A Crossroads for Maguire

Harry Maguire’s situation at Manchester United is undoubtedly a crossroads in his career. Southgate’s candid remarks highlight the tough decisions ahead for both the player and the England manager. Maguire’s future with England may hinge on his ability to secure regular football, whether at United or elsewhere.