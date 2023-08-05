Rodgers Redemption: Celtic vs Ross County Preview

A New Dawn for Celtic Under Brendan Rodgers

Scottish Premiership Preview: Celtic vs Ross County

Celtic Park, Glasgow – Saturday, 5 August, 1230 BST – The stage is set, and fans await the melodrama of Scottish football as Champions Celtic go head to head against Ross County in their SPFL season opener.

A Triumphant Return

In the heart of a city, where football is not just a sport but a passion, Brendan Rodgers makes a comeback with an agenda – to echo last season’s resounding treble success. Rodgers is no stranger to the fierce landscape of Scottish football, having left an indelible mark during his previous tenure with the club.

But with great success, comes greater expectations. Rodgers, taking the helm after Ange Postecoglou’s departure, recognises the mountainous task ahead. Yet, his sentiments remain clear: there’s “unfinished business.”

“I sit here with the knowledge of doing [the treble] twice,” Rodgers muses, his gaze unwavering. “I understand what the pitfalls of success are. For an institution like Celtic, victory isn’t the endgame; it’s how you achieve it.”

Celtic’s Blueprint for Victory

As a new season dawns, so does a fresh set of challenges. The loss of the talented Jota to the sandy arenas of Saudi Arabia was a blow, but Celtic’s corridors have been buzzing. The club has responded by introducing five fresh talents, including the promising midfield pair of Odin Thiago Holm and Kwon Hyeok-kyu, bolstered by the presence of Maik Nawrocki in defence and the attacking prowess of Yang Hyun-jun and Marco Tilio.

Here we go again. Looking forward to covering Celtic v Ross County for ⁦@ScotlandSky⁩ today. All the build up from 1130 including an interview on the new era at Celtic with Brendan Rodgers🍀⚽️ pic.twitter.com/lQdoRSnYJo — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) August 5, 2023

Despite this, Rodgers, with an ever-strategic mind, observes:

“We’re in a really good position, but there are clear positions I’d like to improve on.”

A statement reflective of a man always hungry for more.

“It’s the best time to [strengthen], whenever you’ve had success,” he adds thoughtfully. “Success never remains stagnant. As the challenges mount this year, our squad must rise in tandem.”

Injury Concerns Put to Rest

The rumour mill had been rife with concerns about Celtic’s defensive line-up, especially with injuries haunting the squad. However, Rodgers, with a hint of reassurance in his voice, eased fans’ worries. The mention of Cameron Carter-Vickers and Anthony Ralston possibly gracing the pitch on Saturday is certainly an encouraging sign.

“They might not be at the peak like some others,” Rodgers states, “but their form remains impressive. A final decision awaits post Friday’s briefing.”

With an air of rejuvenated spirit and a manager as seasoned as Brendan Rodgers at the helm, Celtic face Ross County. A new chapter, filled with ‘pressure & expectation,’ awaits to be penned in the annals of Scottish football.