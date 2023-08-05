Report: Liverpool Aim To Win 5-Way Race For Wonderkid Winger

Liverpool’s Pursuit of Scottish Prodigy Ryan Oné

Hamilton’s Diamond

When you trawl through the annals of Scotland’s footballing talent, Hamilton Academical’s 17-year-old prodigy Ryan Oné stands out. Despite the club’s relegation from the Scottish second tier last season, Oné’s dazzling 32 first-team appearances have put him on the radar of clubs not just in Scotland but south of the border as well.

It’s hardly surprising that such an electrifying young talent, who just last June celebrated his 17th birthday, would attract attention. With lineage in football – he’s the son of the former Partick Thistle and Livingston striker, Armand Oné – it’s evident that football is in his blood.

Red’s Transfer Hurdles

Liverpool, a club never shy of weaving their future with promising young talents, have shown keen interest. However, the road to Anfield isn’t straightforward. Besides the Merseyside giants, clubs like Newcastle and Burnley have also pricked up their ears. And just when you thought the competition was fierce, Football Transfers reports that the Glasgow titans – Celtic and Rangers, are also vying for this Scotland U17 international.

Let’s not gloss over the weight of the Old Firm appeal, especially for a young Scottish player. It’s almost mythical. If Ryan Oné were to choose Liverpool, he’d be tracing the footsteps of Calvin Ramsay – another Scottish gem Liverpool plucked from Aberdeen just over a year ago. Though Ramsay’s first-team appearances have been limited, with a loan stint at Championship side Preston North End slated for the 2023/23 season.

A Glimpse into Liverpool’s Game Plan

Liverpool’s ethos has always been about balancing the present with the future. Their recent acquisitions, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, underscore their intent to bolster the immediate first team. Yet, with the prospect of Ryan Oné, it’s clear they’ve also got their sights set on potential stars for the years to come.

While Hamilton are resolute about not being pushed into a sale, they are believed to have set a valuation for Oné. It now remains to be seen whether that valuation will be reached and which path the youngster pursues.