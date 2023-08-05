Arteta Considered His Arsenal Future After Title Collapse

Arteta’s Summer Reflections as Arsenal Aim For Rebound

Mikel Arteta’s tenure as the Arsenal manager has seen highs and lows. His recent contemplation over his role at the club, following a near-miss for the Premier League title, is a testament to the ever-swirling emotions in the world of football.

Arsenal’s Tryst with The Title

Having a commanding lead in the Premier League, Arsenal looked set for glory, being five points ahead of Manchester City. However, the excitement dwindled following a string of draws against heavyweights like Liverpool, West Ham, and the underdogs Southampton.

This led to a pivotal match against Manchester City, resulting in a demoralising 4-1 defeat. Manchester City, capitalising on this momentum, went on to clinch the title, leaving Arsenal trailing by five points.

Arteta remarked on the weeks that followed, “The first few weeks, very tough.” Emphasising the importance of introspection, he added, “The first thing you have to do is look in the mirror and understand – is there something that you should have done better or differently?” After much thought, he believes he still embodies the energy and conviction to steer Arsenal forward.

Turning Points

Recalling the nail-biting matches, Arsenal found themselves in dominant positions against Liverpool and West Ham. Notably, young sensation Bukayo Saka missed a penalty against West Ham, turning potential victory into a drawn game.

Subsequently, they managed a 3-3 draw against Southampton, a team which eventually faced relegation, highlighting the shifting sands of the league and how crucial it is to seize every opportunity.

Upon comparing the two teams, Arteta and Manchester City, Arteta’s reflection was concise, “Momentum.” He elaborated, “In the key moments when it should have gone one way…it didn’t go for us.” He acknowledged Manchester City’s potential to capitalise on a winning streak, stating, “You are talking about a team that if they need to win 25 games in a row, they have the capacity to do that…”

Arsenal’s lapses in those key matches were a result of a lack of ruthlessness and minor errors, a sentiment echoed by Arteta, “We should have won those games and we had enough to win those games – it was in our hands.”

Glimpse into the Future

As Arsenal and Manchester City gear up to face each other in the Community Shield, there’s a palpable anticipation in the air. With Manchester City’s recent departures of Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez, many wonder if their golden era is ending.

Arteta, having been previously mentored by City’s manager Pep Guardiola, offers a unique perspective. He quashed such speculations by stating, “I’ve heard that a few times in the last seven years and they have won five titles.” Demonstrating immense respect for his former club, he concluded, “Knowing the manager and the people at the club, I don’t think that’s going to be the case.”

Mikel Arteta’s journey with Arsenal is laden with introspection, challenges, and an unwavering determination to drive the club forward. As the new season beckons, it promises twists, turns, and relentless football action.