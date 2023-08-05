Gvardiol lauds Guardiola – ‘the best coach in football’

Josko Gvardiol: A New Defensive Pillar for Manchester City

Manchester City have orchestrated a move that may very well reshape their defensive lineup for years to come. The signing of Croatian centre-back Josko Gvardiol, on a five-year deal from RB Leipzig for £77m (90m euros), illustrates a continued commitment to excellence from the Premier League giants.

A Historic Signing

Second Most Expensive Defender

This transfer places Gvardiol just behind Harry Maguire as the second most expensive defender of all time. At only 21, the young defender has demonstrated a rare blend of maturity, technical prowess, and determination. His arrival in the English footballing landscape is not just a statement but a declaration of intent from Manchester City.

Gvardiol’s Ambitions and Dream Realised

“I have always dreamed of one day playing in England,” Gvardiol remarked. This dream is now a reality, and the Croatian international considers joining City an honour, especially “after the season they have just had.”

A Treble-Winning Move

With Manchester City coming off a treble-winning season, the admiration is mutual. Gvardiol added:

“Anyone who saw Manchester City play last season knows they are the best team in the world. To win the treble says everything you need to know about the quality this team has.”

Career Overview

A Winning Pedigree

Gvardiol’s history is decorated with victory and promise. Back-to-back titles with Zagreb, including a league and cup double, preceded a fruitful stint with RB Leipzig. During his two seasons in the Bundesliga, he won the German Cup, qualified for the Champions League twice, and reached the Europa League semi-finals.

A Familiar Foe

Gvardiol’s Leipzig faced Manchester City in the 2021-22 Champions League, losing 8-1 over two legs, including a 7-0 defeat at Etihad Stadium. Reflecting on the experience, he stated:

“Everyone last season wanted to avoid City as a team. It’s unbelievable the way they play at home and the atmosphere. Also, the calmness on the ball – it was just a different level.”

What Manchester City Sees in Gvardiol

Attributes and Potential

City director of football Txiki Begiristain explained the club’s interest in Gvardiol, citing a “superb set of attributes.” He further mentioned:

“Josko has so many qualities – everything you want in a centre-half. He is fast, competitive, combative, strong in the air, impressive in possession of the ball, strong self-belief and a good character.”

Left-Footed Versatility

Begiristain also emphasized Gvardiol’s left-footedness, which offers “good options at the back.”

Gvardiol’s Future with Manchester City

Working with Pep Guardiola

The opportunity to work under Pep Guardiola is something Gvardiol looks forward to, recognizing it as a chance to progress under “the best coach in football.”

Reuniting with Mateo Kovacic

Gvardiol also expressed excitement about linking up with fellow Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic, adding a layer of national pride to this promising partnership.

Conclusion: A Perfect Match?

As reported by BBC Sport, Josko Gvardiol’s move to Manchester City offers both immediate reinforcement and long-term potential. His qualities align perfectly with City’s style of play, and his ambitions resonate with the club’s vision. The Etihad Stadium awaits Gvardiol, and Premier League fans should brace themselves for a thrilling display from one of football’s emerging talents.