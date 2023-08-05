Midfielder Closing In On Move To Old Trafford?

The Sofyan Amrabat Saga: Manchester United FC’s Pursuit of Fiorentina’s Star

The Transfer Speculation

Manchester United’s interest in the Moroccan midfielder Sofyan Amrabat continues to grow, as whispers of the 26-year-old’s transfer from Fiorentina to the Red Devils take centre stage.

Amrabat’s name was noticeably absent from the Fiorentina squad set to face Newcastle United and Nice this weekend. The decision appears transfer-related, intensifying speculations around his future.

SQUAD LIST | 📄 The Viola players to face Sela Cup⚜️#ForzaViola #ACFFiorentina pic.twitter.com/o1Fxp8KPDq — ACF Fiorentina English (@ACFFiorentinaEN) August 4, 2023

A Flourishing Career

The Moroccan international has attracted attention across Europe, thanks to an exceptional World Cup campaign and an impressive season at the club level. With interest from giants like Barcelona and Liverpool, Manchester United FC has emerged as the front-runners in recent weeks.

According to a report by Manchester Evening News, United’s Manager Erik ten Hag is open to more signings and has specifically expressed interest in the midfield region.

The United Connection: Ten Hag and Amrabat

Erik ten Hag’s connection with Amrabat extends back to their shared history at FC Utrecht in the Netherlands. The two enjoyed successful collaboration, with Amrabat playing the combative midfield role under the Dutchman. He has never hidden his fond memories working with Ten Hag, a factor that could well influence his decision.

Navigating the Transfer Market

The road to Amrabat’s acquisition is not entirely smooth for Manchester United. Initial hurdles included potential departures of Scott McTominay, who now looks set to stay, and the unforeseen injury of Kobbie Mainoo that could sideline him for two months.

Amrabat’s Stand

In an interview with Italian news agency ANSA, Amrabat remained elusive about his future, stating:

“I don’t know if I’m leaving… maybe I can stay here at Fiorentina.”

He added, “I don’t know, I could remain.”

A Waiting Game

Manchester United’s pursuit of Amrabat is evidently a complex affair. Fiorentina’s demand of around €30m (£25.9m) for their midfielder, whose contract has less than 12 months remaining, is yet another facet to be considered in this multifaceted transfer story.

Conclusion: A Midfield Dynamo in Sight

With the £72 million signing of Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta almost finalized, Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United continues to eye the midfield. Sofyan Amrabat fits the profile and has the credentials, and his history with the Dutchman only adds allure to the prospect.

Whether the Moroccan international will grace Old Trafford or choose to stay with La Viola remains an unfolding story. What’s certain is that his absence from Fiorentina’s friendly squad has fanned the flames of intrigue.