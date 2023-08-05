Community Shield Clash: Can Arsenal Turn the Tables on Man City?

The Community Shield Showdown: Arsenal vs Man City

As the English football season prepares to unfurl its banner, the stage is set for a thrilling encounter between Arsenal and Manchester City in the 2023 FA Community Shield. This annual curtain-raiser, pitting the previous season’s Premier League and FA Cup winners against each other, is scheduled for Sunday, a week before the Premier League season officially kicks off on August 11.

A Rerun of Rivalries

This year’s match-up is particularly noteworthy as it marks the first time since 2014 that these two teams have clashed in this fixture. Arsenal fans will fondly remember that encounter, a 3-0 victory under the stewardship of Arsene Wenger, with Santi Cazorla, Aaron Ramsey, and Olivier Giroud finding the back of the net. The stakes are higher this time around, with City having narrowly edged Arsenal to the Premier League title last season.

The Venue and Kick-off

The iconic Wembley Stadium will play host to this much-anticipated clash. Kick-off is slated for 4pm BST/11am ET/8am PT. For those unable to attend, ITV will provide live coverage in the UK, while ESPN+ will cater to the US audience.

Team News: Arsenal

Arsenal’s preparations have been hampered by the absence of striker Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian international is sidelined for a few weeks due to a knee injury, confirmed Mikel Arteta, Arsenal’s manager. However, Arteta remains optimistic about Jesus’s swift return and is buoyed by the recovery of Bukayo Saka, who missed the Emirates Cup victory due to illness. Oleksandr Zinchenko, who missed pre-season, is also on the brink of a return.

Team News: Man City

Man City’s camp has its share of injury concerns. Kevin De Bruyne, who hasn’t featured in pre-season due to a hamstring injury, remains doubtful for the game. Nathan Ake, who limped off during the 2-1 victory over Bayern Munich, is another potential absentee.

Managerial Insights

Pep Guardiola, Man City’s manager, acknowledged his team’s lack of optimal preparation, given their late finish to the previous season. However, he expressed confidence in his team’s mentality to compete and strive for the title. On the other hand, Arteta, who led Arsenal to a Community Shield victory in 2020, is relishing the opportunity to repeat the feat against the reigning European champions.