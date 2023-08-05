Chelsea Makes Move for Second Santos Wonderkid

Chasing a New Striker

The stage at Stamford Bridge is set for another striking display of footballing genius, as Chelsea’s insatiable hunger for glory pushes the club further into the market. Fresh from signing Nicolas Jackson, a player whose pre-season form under Mauricio Pochettino has been nothing short of fantastic, the Blues seem to have their eyes set on another promising young talent.

The Mbappe Contemporaries

After their opening bid for Elye Wahi was turned away by Montpellier, Chelsea are on the lookout for a fresh and exciting alternative. Wahi’s accolades are nothing to be scoffed at: 33 appearances, 19 goals, and six assists for Montpellier in Ligue 1, not to mention becoming the joint-youngest player to score 10 goals in Ligue 1, a feat that puts him in the esteemed company of the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele.

Montpellier president Laurent Nicollin confirmed the rejection of Chelsea’s offer, saying that it was worth almost half of their valuation. But Chelsea, ever relentless in their pursuit of excellence, didn’t miss a beat.

A Bid for Deivid Washington of Santos

According to Football London, Chelsea has now turned their attention towards Deivid Washington from Santos. A Brazilian publication, Globo Esporte, has reported that Chelsea are willing to spend €15 million (£13 million), including €5 million (£4.3 million) in add-ons, for the 18-year-old prodigy. Santos is “studying” the proposal, though they might be eyeing something closer to Washington’s €30 million (£25.9 million) release clause.

With interest also coming from Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid, and Borussia Dortmund, the quest for the wonderkid’s signature heats up.

The Santos Connection: A History of Talent

Chelsea’s affection for Santos isn’t new. Angelo Gabriel was snapped up from Santos earlier this summer, and the winger made a striking impression during pre-season. Washington, having featured 16 times for the Brazilian giants this season and scoring two goals, is likely to add to the Blues’ Latin flair.

Should Chelsea secure Washington’s signature, a loan spell at Strasbourg in France might be on the cards, but if he joins the first-team squad, he’ll have to fight for his place against Nicolas Jackson.

Pochettino, impressed with his new signings, said of Jackson: “I think when Chelsea sign a player like him [Jackson] it’s because Chelsea detect something important in quality and talent. It’s right what you say about last season but he finished playing really well. He is a big talent, he needs time to adapt to the new club, the Premier League. This type of game is important to him to feel what it means to play in the Premier League. He has big talent, is young also and for sure we need to help him to develop and evolve and improve and to be an important player for Chelsea in the future, not only in the future.”

Chelsea’s Persistent Pursuit

Chelsea’s relentless search for new attacking prospects demonstrates a clear vision and an ambitious path forward. In turning their sights on the likes of Deivid Washington, Chelsea continues to showcase their commitment to nurturing young talent, thereby cementing their position as a club always on the verge of something extraordinary.