Brighton’s Bold Chase for Inter’s Kristjan Asllani

The Up-and-Comer from Inter

Brighton are sending ripples through the football world with its interest in Kristjan Asllani, the Inter midfielder who’s been on the rise since he joined the Nerazzurri a year ago from Empoli. The Albanian’s story is one that intrigues, not only because of his deft handling of the ball but also because of the complexity of the ongoing negotiations.

De Zerbi’s Favourite

Roberto De Zerbi, the coach with an eye for talent, has a particular liking for Asllani. He’s been following him keenly for several years, even during his tenure at Sassuolo. But the talks between Brighton and Inter for the midfielder are far from straightforward.

Despite recent acquisitions like Lazar Samardzic, the scenario for Asllani’s exit from Inter seems convoluted. It begs the question of how the Nerazzurri value him, especially since a departure has never been on the cards, at least for now.

A New Role at Inter

In the wake of Brozovic’s departure to Al-Nassr, Asllani has found himself positioned as Hakan Calhanoglu’s backup. His role in the control room will be crucial, and Inter appears reluctant to part with their former Empoli star.

“You need a big offer,” says the insider report, emphasizing the significance of Asllani’s role within the team. With no new additions to that field after the arrival of Davide Frattesi and the imminent entry of Samardzic, Inter would face a void that’s not easily filled.

The Cost of Negotiation

Acquiring Asllani won’t come cheap. Inter paid 14 million euros for him just a year ago. The first conversations between the clubs took place at the end of June when De Zerbi discussed it with Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio.

However, Brighton have been relentless, even making up for lost time with a survey. The English club knows they’ll have to make a persuasive case if they want Asllani on their side.

Will Brighton Win Over Inter’s Prize?

As the story unfolds, eyes are on Brighton’s move, and Inter’s response to it. Will the English club convince Inter with a substantial offer? The answer lies in the coming hours, and the football world watches in anticipation.

According to information from Tuttomercatoweb, this is a delicate situation that requires keen negotiation skills. The stakes are high for both clubs, but particularly for Brighton. If they want Asllani, they’ll have to prove their commitment, not just with words but with a convincing offer.

With new developments expected soon, the tale of Brighton, Inter, and Kristjan Asllani is one that promises excitement and intrigue in equal measure. It’s a story that captures the imagination of football enthusiasts and showcases the strategic ballet that is the transfer market.