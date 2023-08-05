Mbappe’s Love for Liverpool: A Sensational Deal in the Making?

Liverpool’s Potential Sensational Deal: The Mbappe Connection

Kylian Mbappe, the Paris Saint-Germain superstar, is known to be a “huge” admirer of Liverpool FC, sparking rumours of a potential sensational season-long loan deal. However, the likelihood of this move materialising before the transfer window closes appears slim.

Klopp’s Stance on the Deal

Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool’s charismatic manager, dismissed the possibility of such a deal earlier this week. This comes as Mbappe is seeking a solution for the final year of his contract with PSG.

Mbappe’s Current Situation at PSG

Mbappe was notably absent from PSG’s pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea. On July 21, he was put up for sale as PSG was aware of his decision not to renew his contract. The French club is keen to sell him as quickly as possible to avoid losing him for free when his contract expires next summer.

The Real Madrid Connection

There is a strong belief that Mbappe has already agreed to join Real Madrid as a free agent next summer. This has led to a stand-off between the player and PSG, especially after he showed no interest in a potential one-year move to Saudi Arabia following a world-record £259m bid from Al Hilal.

Liverpool: A Potential Destination?

Liverpool has been mentioned as a potential destination for the French sensation. Interestingly, Mbappe nearly joined Liverpool as a 15-year-old before choosing to sign for Monaco. A loan move to Liverpool could solve Mbappe’s playing time issues, but it would put PSG in a difficult position regarding a potential fee before his contract expires.

The Financial Implications

While Liverpool may not have the financial resources to afford Mbappe on a permanent deal, a loan move is not entirely out of the question. It is believed that sponsors would be willing to contribute to the vast salary commanded by the World Cup hat-trick hero.

The Liverpool Connection

Despite the financial hurdles, the affection Mbappe and his mother, who is his main agent, have for Liverpool cannot be ignored. Both are known to be big admirers of the club and Klopp’s entertaining and watchable playing style.

In conclusion, while a move for Mbappe to Liverpool seems unlikely at this stage, the admiration the player has for the club and Klopp’s style of play could potentially influence a sensational deal in the future.