West Ham’s £26m Sale: Scamacca Heads to Atalanta

The Scamacca Saga

Gianluca Scamacca’s move to West Ham was met with excitement last summer, but it seems the love affair has ended almost as quickly as it began. The Italian striker’s turbulent time in the Premier League has drawn to a close, with a £26m deal agreed to send him to Atalanta.

After a mere 12 months in London, his journey has been one marred by injuries and adaptation challenges. His inability to command a starting spot only heightened the difficulties faced by West Ham manager David Moyes. The £30m price tag began to weigh heavily as Scamacca managed to net only eight times across all competitions, three of those in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old’s difficulties were symbolised by West Ham’s league campaign, with 20 defeats from 38 games. However, some solace was found as the Hammers ended a 43-year trophy drought by clinching the Conference League.

Desire to Return Home

It is no secret that Scamacca harboured a longing to return to Italy. Early June reports highlighted Roma’s interest, with Jose Mourinho’s side exploring options for a loan or a permanent deal. Despite their interest, Roma’s financial constraints led them elsewhere.

Inter were among the other interested parties, but it was Atalanta who eventually secured Scamacca’s services. A deal comprising a guaranteed £21.6m, with an additional £5m in achievable add-ons, was crafted, allowing Atalanta to add Scamacca to their attacking line, possibly alongside AC Milan’s Charles De Ketelaere.

Sources, including those of 90Min, have confirmed Scamacca’s en route to finalise the medical.

Challenges Ahead for the Hammers

A Summer of Uncertainty

Scamacca’s departure leaves a void in a West Ham side already reeling from other recent changes, notably the departure of Declan Rice to Arsenal for a staggering British-record £105m deal.

The summer has been a quiet one for West Ham, with disagreements between Moyes and new technical director Tim Steidten causing a stall in senior signings. The lack of action has caused some disquiet amongst fans, as West Ham remain the only Premier League side not to make a significant addition to their squad.

The Future of West Ham

As the new Premier League season looms, there are still unanswered questions at the London club. The appointment of a new club captain and the unveiling of a clear strategy are anxiously awaited by supporters.

Scamacca’s exit may be a blow, but it also opens opportunities for West Ham to redefine their approach and rebuild for the future. What remains clear is that the club must act decisively in the coming weeks to establish a strong footing for the season ahead.

The story of Scamacca’s transfer is but a chapter in what promises to be an intriguing tale of West Ham’s evolution. Whether the Hammers can turn the page with success or face another challenging chapter remains to be seen. The clock is ticking, and the Premier League waits for no one.