Tug of War: Bayern Munich and Tottenham Battle for Kane

Kane’s Future: A Tug of War Between Tottenham and Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich’s interest in Harry Kane has been a topic of hot discussion in the football world. The 30-year-old English striker, whose contract with Tottenham Hotspur is due to expire at the end of the next season, has been linked with a move to the German giants. This potential transfer has given a significant boost to Bayern’s summer plans.

Tottenham’s Stance

Despite the interest from Bayern, Tottenham’s chairman, Daniel Levy, appears to be adamant about retaining Kane. The England international, on the other hand, is reportedly taking his time to evaluate his options during the transfer window, showing no rush to sign an extension.

The Successor to the Throne

In the midst of this uncertainty, Tottenham has reportedly identified Mehdi Taremi, the 31-year-old Iranian striker, as a potential successor to Kane. According to reports, contact has been made between Tottenham and Porto, Taremi’s current club, facilitated by the super-agent Jorge Mendes.

The Price Tag

Taremi, who had an impressive run last season with 22 goals and eight assists in 33 appearances in the Primeira Liga, has a price tag of €30million (£25.9million). Tottenham is believed to have prepared a €24million (£20.8m) offer for the Iranian talisman.

The Chelsea Connection

Interestingly, Taremi’s performances in the Portuguese top-flight had previously caught the attention of Chelsea. However, the Portuguese side was reportedly reluctant to let go of Taremi due to the difficulty of finding a replacement late in the summer transfer window.

Ferdinand’s Recommendation

Adding to Taremi’s growing reputation, Rio Ferdinand, the former Manchester United defender, has recommended him to his old club. Speaking on his YouTube show ‘Vibe with Five’, Ferdinand expressed his admiration for Taremi and revealed that he had spoken to him a few times.

In conclusion, the future of Harry Kane remains uncertain, with Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur locked in a tug of war. Meanwhile, Tottenham seems to be preparing for all eventualities, with Mehdi Taremi emerging as a potential heir to Kane’s throne.