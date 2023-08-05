Saudi Pro League Clubs Eye Man Utd’s Out-of-Favour Bailly

Manchester United’s Eric Bailly Attracts Saudi Interest

Manchester United’s Eric Bailly, a defender who has seen his role diminish at Old Trafford, is now the subject of interest from Saudi Arabia. Two clubs from the Saudi Pro League have reportedly tabled offers for the 29-year-old Ivorian international.

Bailly’s Journey at Old Trafford

Bailly’s journey to Manchester United began in 2016 when he was signed for a hefty £30 million fee. However, his tenure at the club has been marred by injuries and inconsistent form. Over the past six seasons, Bailly has made only 113 appearances for the Red Devils.

Last season, Bailly was loaned out to Ligue 1 side Marseille, following a stint at United where he made just 20 Premier League appearances over three years. With another year left on his contract, United may find it more beneficial to sell him this summer rather than risk losing him for free in 2024.

United’s Transfer Strategy

Erik ten Hag’s United side is also in the market for new signings, with Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat on their radar. However, before they can bring in new talent, they need to offload some of their current squad.

The club has just confirmed the signing of Rasmus Hojlund from Italian side Atalanta for a £72m deal. However, to fund a move for Amrabat, who is expected to cost around £30m, United will need to raise additional funds.

Amrabat’s Impressive Run

Amrabat, a Dutch-born Moroccan international, has been turning heads with his performances. He was instrumental in Morocco’s run to the Qatar World Cup semi-finals in December. The midfielder has been with Fiorentina for four years and has made 15 appearances in Europe, helping the club reach the Europa Conference League final last season.

United’s Surplus Players

United have several players who are deemed surplus to requirements and are attracting interest from other clubs. These include Donny van de Beek, Fred, and Brandon Williams. United has already begun talks with Real Sociedad for the potential sale of Van de Beek, and an improved offer from Galatasaray for Fred is expected after an initial undisclosed bid was rejected last month.