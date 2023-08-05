FSG’s Ownership Model: A Tale of Two Sports

The Red Sox: From Champions to Underdogs

In a narrative that may resonate with Liverpool supporters, Fenway Sports Group (FSG) has come under fire for their handling of the Boston Red Sox, one of baseball’s most iconic franchises. Established in 1901, the Red Sox have claimed nine World Series titles, a feat surpassed only by the New York Yankees and the St Louis Cardinals.

FSG, who took ownership of the Boston team in 2002, have overseen four of these victories. However, recent years have seen a downturn in the team’s fortunes. Critics argue that insufficient investment has left them struggling to compete with powerhouses such as the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros, putting their participation in the post-season tournament, which culminates in the World Series, in jeopardy.

The Voice of Boston: Journalists Weigh In

Baseball, with its intricate rules and recruitment strategies, can be challenging to comprehend for those not deeply invested in the sport. However, Boston journalists have succinctly summarised the situation. Bill Koch of the Providence Journal took to Twitter to express his disappointment, stating that the Red Sox, one of the most potent brands in American sport, have been reduced to underdogs by an owner content with a mid-tier payroll and a risk-averse chief baseball officer.

The Red Sox are one of the most powerful brands in American sport. They've been transformed into underdogs by an owner content with a midtier payroll and a chief baseball officer who is risk averse. John Henry and Chaim Bloom are making this team smaller. It's disappointing. https://t.co/GBwmOt9ydd — Bill Koch (@BillKoch25) August 1, 2023

NBC10 Boston’s Sam Murray echoed these sentiments, criticising the team’s lack of action at the trade deadline and their subsequent performance.

Echoes of Merseyside: A Familiar Scenario

Bill Speros of the Boston Herald drew parallels between the situation in Boston and recent developments in Liverpool. He criticised the Red Sox’s decision to opt out at the trade deadline, arguing that the team’s focus on returning players rather than new acquisitions mirrored the approach taken by FSG in their management of Liverpool.

The Legacy of Mookie Betts

The departure of Mookie Betts, a legendary figure in the Red Sox’s history under FSG, to the LA Dodgers in 2020, further fuelled discontent among fans. Betts had expressed a desire to remain with the Boston franchise for his entire career, and his trade was seen as a betrayal by many.

Liverpool: A Mirror Image?

While Liverpool have made significant investments this summer, including the signings of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, they have also recouped substantial funds through the departure of six senior players. This has led to frustration among supporters, who perceive FSG’s ownership model as overly cautious.

Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool’s manager, has previously admitted that he would be willing to take more risks. However, FSG’s search for new investment into Liverpool continues, with no resolution in sight.