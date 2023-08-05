Man Utd Announce Rasmus Hojlund Signing

Rasmus Hojlund, A Boyhood Dream Realised

Manchester United’s ranks now boast the undeniable talent of Denmark striker, Rasmus Hojlund, a £72m jewel prised from Atalanta. The prodigious 20-year-old announced his arrival to Old Trafford in grand style, parading himself before the faithful before a friendly face-off with the French team, Lens.

In the 2022 season with his former Serie A side, Hojlund left a lasting impression, netting 10 goals in 34 appearances. Now, he has committed the next five years of his football career to Man Utd.

“I have been a fan of this great club since I was a small boy,” Hojlund admitted, “I dreamed of walking out at Old Trafford as a Manchester United player.”

The Ten Hag Era Unfolds

Hojlund forms the third piece in Erik ten Hag’s summer signing puzzle, following the acquisition of Mason Mount and Andre Onana from Chelsea and Inter Milan respectively.

The young Dane was also on the radar of Ligue 1 champions Paris St-Germain, purportedly as a possible fill-in for the wavering French captain, Kylian Mbappe. However, the allure of the red side of Manchester proved irresistible for Hojlund.

Though nursing a minor pre-season training injury, he won’t make the starting lineup as United opens their campaign against Wolves on Monday, 14 August. Nonetheless, the striker is buzzing with excitement.

“Once I had spoken to the manager, I knew this environment would be perfect for my development,” Hojlund asserted, “I am relishing the opportunity to work with one of the best coaches in the world.”

Hojlund’s Formidable Rise

The player who once debuted in the Danish Superliga at 17 has indeed come a long way. After his stint at Copenhagen, Hojlund moved to Austrian side Sturm Graz, where he left an indelible mark, scoring nine goals in 17 starts.

Such formidable form earned him a transfer to Atalanta for a hefty £15m, a staggering 10 times what Sturm Graz had initially paid for him. Internationally, Hojlund’s prowess is undeniable, with six goals from six games in qualifying for Euro 2024.

Manchester United’s football director, John Murtough, lauds Hojlund as “a truly exceptional talent”, and believes this summer’s acquisitions will “ensure Erik and his coaches have the best opportunity to prepare the squad to push for further success.”

The Hojlund Fever Sweeps Old Trafford

His Old Trafford unveiling was nothing short of euphoric. Hojlund walked out to the centre circle, shirt in hand, as a Danish TV crew flew in to capture the moment. The transfer, however, does pose a risk for United, given their past preference for seasoned forwards like Radamel Falcao, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

But Hojlund represents a new direction, a fresh start. With ten Hag’s reputation for nurturing raw talents, as he did with Ajax, it will be intriguing to see how he moulds Hojlund.

The Dane’s settling-in period has been made easier with the schedule of one game a week in the first four weeks of the Premier League. Hojlund, whose profile has skyrocketed since costing Sturm Graz just €1.5m (£1.3m) a year and a half ago, is poised for a thrilling chapter at Man Utd.