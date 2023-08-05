Bernardo Silva: Barcelona’s Top Priority

The Silva Pursuit Begins

Barcelona’s football landscape is shifting. Following the imminent departure of Ousmane Dembélé to Paris Saint-Germain, the Catalan club has set its sights on a new target: Bernardo Silva, the 28-year-old Portuguese midfielder from Manchester City. Silva is the top choice for Xavi, Barcelona’s manager, and the club’s president Joan Laporta, along with Mateu Alemany and Deco, have given the green light to the operation. The focus is now solely on Silva, with other potential transfers put on hold.

Negotiations Underway

Insiders have confirmed that negotiations are in progress. Barcelona is seeking the perfect deal to persuade Manchester City to let go of Silva, who is represented by Jorge Mendes. Silva himself is more than interested in the move. He is eager to join Barcelona and is prepared to push for his current club to release him. The task won’t be easy, but both Barcelona and Silva are counting on Pep Guardiola, Manchester City’s manager, to honour his word. Guardiola had previously promised Silva that he would be allowed to leave if a significant offer came in.

Silva’s Barcelona Dream

Silva has always admired Barcelona. As a child, he dreamed of emulating the likes of Messi, Xavi, and Iniesta. His desire to leave Manchester City is solely to join Barcelona, a fact that led him to reject offers from Saudi Arabia and PSG. Guardiola has been aware of Silva’s wish since the 2021/22 season, but Barcelona has yet to make a formal offer. Now, those close to Silva are expecting Barcelona to step up and initiate formal negotiations with Manchester City.

Financial Implications

The key to this transfer lies in the financials. If Barcelona has the funds, Silva could soon be donning the blaugrana jersey. The arrival of Silva would be seen as a significant upgrade to the squad, despite the loss of Dembélé. Barcelona views Silva as a more reliable player in crucial moments, with a greater influence on the game. He may not be as flashy, but he brings more goals and assists to the table.

Time is of the Essence

Both Barcelona and Silva understand that this situation cannot drag on. Silva is keen to avoid a repeat of the last two summers’ transfer sagas. He expects Barcelona to show commitment and seriousness, and soon, as he does not wish to wait until the end of the summer. While Silva is prepared to discuss his desire to join Barcelona with Guardiola, he respects his current club and understands the need for swift action to allow Manchester City time to find a replacement.

Proving Serious Intent

Barcelona is also speeding up other departures to focus on this complex operation. The club is serious about securing Silva and wants to prove it. The coming weeks will reveal whether Barcelona can successfully navigate this transfer and bring Silva to Camp Nou.