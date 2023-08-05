BT Sport Rebrands as TNT Sports: What’s New?

A New Era in Sports Broadcasting: BT Sport Transforms into TNT Sports

In an exciting development for sports enthusiasts, BT Sport has undergone a transformation, rebranding as TNT Sports. This change comes as a result of a strategic agreement with Warner Bros Discovery, which has led to the amalgamation of Eurosport and BT Sport channels.

The New Identity of TNT Sports

The rebranding is not merely a change of name. TNT Sports has introduced a fresh logo, a vibrant pink circle emblazoned with ‘TNT’ in white, while ‘Sports’ is displayed in black underneath. This new identity signifies the channel’s commitment to delivering high-quality sports content to its audience.

Unchanged Broadcasting Rights

Despite the rebranding, TNT Sports continues to hold exclusive rights to broadcast Champions League football in the United Kingdom. Moreover, it will air a selection of Premier League games in the upcoming season, ensuring fans don’t miss out on any of the action.

Shuffling the Deck: Changes in the Presenter and Commentary Teams

The transformation extends beyond the logo and name, with several changes made to the presenter, commentator, and punditry teams. Jake Humphreys, who was the lead presenter on BT Sport’s football coverage, has parted ways with the company. Laura Woods, an award-winning presenter, has stepped into his shoes.

Laura Woods: The New Face of TNT Sports

Woods, who left her role at TalkSPORT, is now the main presenter for TNT Sports. She will be the host for TNT Sports’ 2023-24 Champions League coverage, bringing her unique style and expertise to the broadcasts.

A Diverse Team for Comprehensive Coverage

Reshwin Chowdhury will anchor European matches, while Jules Breach will host TNT Sports’ Europa League coverage and a Premier League show every Saturday. Breach will also report on the Premier League and Champions League. Lynsey Hipgrave will continue her role as a Premier League presenter.

The commentary team at TNT Sports includes Darren Fletcher, Adam Summerton, Lucy Ward, and Ally McCoist. The punditry team comprises Rio Ferdinand, Peter Crouch, Joe Cole, Rachel Brown-Finnis, Owen Hargreaves, Steve McManaman, Joleon Lescott, Michael Owen, Paul Scholes, and Robbie Savage.

Ally McCoist: A Fan Favourite

Ally McCoist, the Rangers legend, has become a fan-favourite pundit on TalkSPORT. He has now joined TNT Sports for commentary and punditry on Premier League and Champions League coverage. His move to TNT Sports has been met with applause and appreciation from fans.

Embracing the Future

TNT Sports is all set to redefine sports broadcasting with its new identity and team. The channel promises to deliver the same high-quality content that fans have come to expect, ensuring that the love of the game continues to thrive.