Buendia: Arsenal’s Next Big Move?

Are Arsenal Reigniting Interest in Buendia?

Emiliano Buendia, the 26-year-old Argentine, has been on Arsenal’s radar since his time at Norwich City. Despite not pursuing him then, the Gunners are reportedly considering reigniting their interest. Could Buendia be the backup option Arsenal is seeking for Bukayo Saka?

Buendia’s Stellar Performance at Aston Villa

Aston Villa secured Buendia’s services in 2021 for a fee of £33 million, potentially rising to £38 million with bonuses. Since then, Buendia has been a revelation in the Midlands, playing 78 games and netting nine goals. Is his performance attracting the attention of the Gunners?

Impact of Gabriel Jesus’ Injury on Arsenal’s Plans

The recent news of Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus undergoing minor knee surgery, sidelining him for the start of the Premier League season, has undoubtedly shaken the Gunners’ camp. With Jesus out for a few weeks, is Arsenal looking at Buendia as a potential solution?

Arsenal’s Interest in Buendia: A Summer Move on the Cards?

Reports from Football Transfers suggest that Arsenal is planning a summer move for Buendia. The Gunners have previously shown interest in the Argentine playmaker. With Martin Odegaard as their primary creative force, is Buendia the depth Arsenal needs?

Aston Villa’s Stance on Buendia’s Potential Transfer

Aston Villa, set to compete in Europe next season, is keen on building a formidable squad. Buendia, being a key player, might not be up for sale. With the team’s reliance on Ollie Watkins last season, and Unai Emery’s priority to bolster the attack, will Villa sanction Buendia’s departure?