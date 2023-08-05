Report: Maguire and McTominay’s Future Revealed

Man United’s Transfer Saga: Will Maguire and McTominay Stay or Go?

In a significant development, sources have informed Football Insider about the potential future of Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay at Manchester United. While the Red Devils are open to selling the duo for the right fee, they will not force them out of Old Trafford this summer. This article explores the latest updates on the players’ situations and the impact their potential sales could have on the squad.

Maguire and McTominay’s Stay at Man United Contingent on Suitable Offers

Sources have revealed that if Manchester United does not receive a suitable offer for Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay, the club is willing to retain the players. While manager Erik ten Hag is eager to bolster the midfield with new signings, the sales of Maguire and McTominay would facilitate squad additions.

McTominay’s Desire to Leave United for Career Progression

Earlier this year, Football Insider disclosed that Scott McTominay expressed his desire to leave Manchester United for the betterment of his career. The 26-year-old midfielder, who had limited game time in the 2022-23 season, is prepared to move on if necessary to secure his future.

Premier League Clubs Eyeing McTominay

Scott McTominay’s potential departure has attracted interest from several Premier League sides, including Everton, West Ham, and Newcastle United. These clubs view the talented midfielder as a valuable addition to their squads.

Everton Leading the Race for McTominay

Football Insider’s sources suggest that Everton are likely to be at the forefront of the race to sign Scott McTominay. Alongside Everton, West Ham and Newcastle have also expressed their interest in acquiring the Scotland international’s services.

Maguire’s Attractiveness to English Top-Flight Clubs

Harry Maguire, the experienced defender, is also drawing interest from clubs in the English top flight. West Ham, in particular, has already made a £20 million bid for the 30-year-old, which was rejected by Manchester United.

Manchester United Open to Selling Maguire

Manchester United is prepared to sell Harry Maguire to the highest bidder. While the England international is keen to stay at Old Trafford and fight for his place in the starting XI, the club’s willingness to entertain offers could complicate any potential deal.

Conclusion

The futures of Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay at Manchester United remain uncertain. While the club is open to selling the players, they will stay if suitable offers fail to materialize. McTominay’s desire to leave United for career progression has attracted interest from several Premier League clubs, with Everton leading the race. On the other hand, Maguire’s attractiveness to English top-flight clubs, including West Ham, adds further intrigue to the transfer market. As the summer progresses, it will be interesting to see how the situations of these two players unfold and the impact their potential departures might have on Manchester United’s squad.