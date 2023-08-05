Killian Phillips: Crystal Palace’s Rising Star Set for New Deal

Crystal Palace’s Future Plans for Killian Phillips

According to insider sources, Crystal Palace is on the brink of offering a fresh deal to their midfielder, Killian Phillips. This move is seen as a strategic step to secure the promising player’s future at the club.

Interest from England and Scotland

Several clubs across England and Scotland have expressed their interest in signing Phillips on loan for the upcoming season. However, these clubs will have to hold their horses until Phillips’ contract with Palace is officially confirmed.

Impressive Track Record

Phillips, an Irish U-21 international, spent the previous season on loan at League One’s Shrewsbury Town. His consistently strong performances have not gone unnoticed, earning him a reputation as a reliable player.

Attracting Attention

The young midfielder has been a magnet for interest from a number of Championship clubs. In addition, he’s also becoming a sought-after target for clubs in Scotland’s top flight.

Contract Talks

Currently, Phillips has one year remaining on his contract, which is set to expire at the end of June 2024. Palace, however, is eager to commence negotiations for a new long-term deal with the 21-year-old.

Smooth Negotiations Expected

The general expectation is that the contract talks will proceed without a hitch, leading to Phillips signing a new deal with Palace. Following this, he is likely to be sent out on loan to further his development.

The Best for Phillips

The club will take its time to carefully consider the best destination for Phillips to continue his growth before allowing him to leave.

Crystal Palace’s Transfer News

In other transfer news, Crystal Palace is nearing the final stages of securing deals for forward Mattheus Franca and Chelsea fullback Lewis Hall.

Phillips’ Performance

Last season, Phillips made 20 appearances for Shrewsbury Town, scoring three goals and providing two assists. He has represented Ireland at every level of the youth system, further showcasing his talent and potential.