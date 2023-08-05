Ange Postecoglou’s Call Answered: Van de Ven Joins Tottenham

Micky van de Ven: A New Addition to Spurs’ Defensive Line

According to information obtained by 90min, Wolfsburg defender Micky van de Ven is preparing to undergo a medical examination with Tottenham as part of his move to the Premier League.

Spurs Respond to Postecoglou’s Call for a New Defender

Tottenham’s new manager Ange Postecoglou has publicly expressed the need for a new defender this summer, and the club has responded by securing a deal for Van de Ven. The deal, which may amount to €50m (£43.5m) including additional payments, is in its final stages, with the two teams ironing out the remaining details.

Van de Ven’s Journey to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Van de Ven will travel to England to undergo a medical examination before signing a long-term contract with Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Once the deal is complete, the 22-year-old will become Spurs’ fourth senior signing of the summer, joining James Maddison, Guglielmo Vicario, and Manor Solomon.

Spurs’ Interest in Barcelona’s Lenglet Continues

Despite the imminent acquisition of Van de Ven, Tottenham remains interested in Barcelona center-back Clement Lenglet, who spent the previous season on loan at the club and has attracted interest from various teams worldwide. Al Nassr has made an offer to Lenglet, but the Frenchman prefers to stay in Europe, with Napoli also considering a bid.

Potential Outgoings at Spurs

Tottenham also has several potential departures to address, with Atletico Madrid expressing interest in signing Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, while Davinson Sanchez and Tanguy Ndombele are both targets for Galatasaray.

Harry Kane: A €100m Bid from Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich has submitted a €100m (£88.5m) bid for Harry Kane, and Tottenham is working hard to persuade the striker to sign a new contract.

Ashley Phillips: The Latest Young Addition to Spurs

Additionally, Tottenham has finalized the signing of 18-year-old defender Ashley Phillips from Blackburn Rovers, and it is expected that the teenager will be sent out on loan.