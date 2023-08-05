Chelsea’s Rising Stars: Hall and Casadei Set for Exciting Loan Moves

Chelsea’s Young Prospects: Lewis Hall and Cesare Casadei Set for Loan Moves

According to 90min, it is understood that Chelsea is likely to agree to loan out Lewis Hall, an 18-year-old talent who made his senior side debut last season. Despite his academy training primarily focusing on central midfield, Hall managed to secure a number of appearances as a left-back under Frank Lampard’s tenure.

Chelsea’s Left-Back Conundrum

Chelsea’s squad boasts a surplus of left-back options, including the likes of Ben Chilwell, Marc Cucurella, and Ian Maatsen, who recently impressed during a loan spell with Burnley. Given this wealth of talent, it now seems likely that Hall will also be sent out on loan.

Crystal Palace: A Potential Destination for Hall

Crystal Palace has emerged as a potential destination for Hall, with talks currently underway to secure a temporary deal. Notably, this agreement would not include an option to buy, reflecting Chelsea’s high hopes for the young player. The club envisions Hall returning to Stamford Bridge next summer, ready to contribute to the senior squad.

Separate Negotiations for Michael Olise

It’s worth noting that the negotiations for Hall’s loan are separate from those involving Michael Olise. Chelsea is reportedly confident in securing a deal for the Palace player.

Cesare Casadei: A Rising Star

In addition to Hall, 20-year-old Cesare Casadei is also expected to be loaned out. Casadei, who spent six months on loan at Reading last season, is set to join Leicester City for his next stint in senior football.

Leicester City: A Beneficial Move for Casadei

Chelsea initially sought a Premier League club for Casadei, but they now believe that working under new Leicester boss Enzo Maresca in the Championship could prove beneficial for the young Italian. Casadei’s meteoric rise to prominence continued with a stunning Under-20 World Cup campaign this summer.

Pre-Season Opportunities and Future Decisions

Both Hall and Casadei had some opportunities during pre-season under new manager Mauricio Pochettino. However, due to the competition for playing time in Chelsea’s large squad, the decision has been made to pursue loan moves for them. Chelsea will also make decisions regarding the futures of young midfielders Andrey Santos and Carney Chukwuemeka, who both had significant playing time in pre-season.