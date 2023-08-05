Turnbull’s Double Strike Seals Celtic’s Victory

Celtic Triumphs Over Ross County in Season Opener: A 4-2 Victory

Rodgers’ Second Tenure Begins with a Bang

In a thrilling start to the Scottish Premiership season, Celtic, under the leadership of Brendan Rodgers, secured a 4-2 victory over Ross County. The match saw David Turnbull, previously a peripheral figure under Ange Postecoglou, emerge as a key player, scoring twice and assisting Kyogo Furuhashi in the first half.

The Return of Rodgers

Despite some initial resistance from supporters due to his abrupt departure to Leicester City four years ago, Rodgers’ return was met with no hostility at Celtic Park. The stadium was alive with noise and colour as the title flag was hoisted by James Forrest, a long-serving winger, marking the start of the season.

New Faces and Departures

Maik Nawrocki, the Polish centre-back signed from Legia Warsaw this summer, made his Celtic debut, replacing Carl Starfelt. Rodgers confirmed that Starfelt may be leaving the club, stating, “If you lose someone of his quality, you need to replace that.”

The Match Unfolds

Ross County, who narrowly avoided relegation last season, put Celtic’s defence under pressure from the start. Despite their aggressive play, they found themselves trailing 3-0 by half-time.

Turnbull, the 24-year-old attacking midfielder, was the driving force behind Celtic’s performance. He scored the opener from the penalty spot and played a crucial role in the second goal, assisting Kyogo to finish first time.

A Fight to the Finish

Ross County showed resilience, with Jordan White scoring a header to reduce the deficit. However, Matt O’Riley secured Celtic’s fourth goal, ensuring a winning start for Rodgers. James Brown managed to score for County with the last kick, but it was not enough to turn the tide.

Player of the Match – David Turnbull

Turnbull’s performance suggests he is ready to revive his Celtic career. He was preferred in midfield to Reo Hatate, a talisman of Celtic’s treble success last season, and justified Rodgers’ faith.

Looking Ahead

Rodgers’ Celtic appears to be an evolution of the relentless Postecoglou style, pressing and attacking aggressively while playing with more rotation in midfield. Despite the early stutters and the late concession, Rodgers will hope for more defensive cohesion in the coming weeks.

Key Match Statistics

Possession: Celtic 60% – 40% Ross County

Shots On Goal: Celtic 15 – 7 Ross County

Expected Goal (XG) statistics: Celtic 2.8 – 1.3 Ross County