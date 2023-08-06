Brighton Eye Kudus in Record-Breaking Transfer Deal

Deal on the Horizon

In a highly publicised negotiation, Brighton & Hove Albion have seemingly reached a resolution to sign Ajax’s attacking maestro, Mohammed Kudus. Based on the information supplied by The Athletic, the agreed upon amount is estimated to be a record-breaking €40 million (£34.5m; $44m). This eye-watering figure is set to surpass the fee paid for Joao Pedro earlier this summer, a purchase that already set the club back by nearly £30 million.

Brighton Coach – The Puppet Master

Behind this ambitious move is Brighton’s tactician-in-chief, Roberto De Zerbi. He has earmarked Kudus as an integral asset for his squad, a testament to the Ghanaian international’s undeniable talent.

Despite the allure of other Premier League powerhouses, namely Chelsea, who reached out to Ajax expressing their interest in Kudus last month, the gifted 23-year-old midfielder seems set on his trajectory to Brighton. It’s worth noting that Brighton previously shrugged off four tempting offers from Chelsea for their star midfielder, Moises Caicedo.

Contractual Stalemate Paves the Way for Departure

Kudus, who turned down a year’s extension with Ajax in April 2023, appears eager to seek greener pastures away from the Johan Cruyff Arena. His contract with Ajax runs until 2025, but it’s clear that the siren call of the Premier League could be too strong to resist.

His exploits in Amsterdam have been nothing short of remarkable. Kudus has chalked up 16 goals in 63 Eredivisie matches over three seasons. On the international stage, his scoring boots are no less potent, netting seven times in 24 appearances for Ghana. Two of those strikes came during a pivotal 3-2 group-stage triumph over South Korea at the 2022 World Cup.

An Ace in the Pack

With a physique built for football (5ft 9in; 177cm), Kudus commands presence both on and off the ball. Describing him as a midfield bulldog would be apt, but that barely scratches the surface. He is also a dexterous speed dribbler and a formidable ball-striker.

His powerful blend of physicality and speed has served Ajax well, offering them a tactical weapon that can be deployed anywhere on the pitch. Whether it’s winning one-on-one duels or exploiting opposition weak points with explosive bursts, Kudus is the man for the job.

Unconventional would be the best way to describe Kudus’s career in Dutch football. Operating in as many as seven different positions since his Eredivisie debut, he’s equally comfortable as a deep-lying midfield general, a centre-forward leading the line, or a marauding winger terrorising full-backs on the right flank.

In the rapidly evolving landscape of football, Kudus’s versatility could prove invaluable for Brighton. Will this be the move that takes them to new heights in the Premier League? Only time will tell.