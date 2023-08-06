Brighton Star Poised for a Big Move to Man City?

The Etihad Stadium, abode to Premier League titans Manchester City, resonates with whispers of change, as Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma glimmers on their radar.

Mitoma’s Rise: A Journey from Japan to the Premier League

Ever since Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma burst onto the Premier League stage, the 26-year-old Japanese international’s star has been rapidly ascending. With an impressive seven goals from just 24 appearances last season, his finesse and prowess didn’t fail to draw attention. Now, according to the Daily Star, Man City might have a place for this emerging superstar as a possible successor to the coveted spot left vacant by Riyad Mahrez.

The Mahrez Void: Man City’s Search for a Worthy Successor

Mahrez, a titan in his own right, bid adieu to the champions after a five-year-long illustrious tenure, moving to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli in a £30 million deal earlier this month. His absence has indeed left a Mahrez-sized hole in the team, and the club has been exploring a variety of alternatives to fill it, including Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise and Rennes’ Jeremy Doku.

The Man City Contemplation: Mitoma Takes Centre Stage

Mitoma’s stellar performance last season has certainly piqued the interest of City’s discerning boss, Pep Guardiola. The Japanese international initially joined Brighton in August 2021, subsequently gaining experience on loan in Belgium with Union St Gilloise. With a commendable showing for Japan at the World Cup finals in Qatar and playing a pivotal role in helping the Seagulls secure a place in Europe under Roberto De Zerbi, Mitoma has demonstrated he has what it takes to thrive in the high-pressure crucible of top-flight football.

However, Mitoma isn’t the only potential recruit making waves at the Etihad. Man City recently completed the signing of defender Josko Gvardiol for £78 million on a five-year deal from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig. The 21-year-old has become the Premier League champion’s second summer addition, following Mateo Kovacic to join the ranks.

Brighton’s Balancing Act: The Fight to Keep Top Talent

With two years remaining on his contract with Brighton, it is clear that the South Coast outfit is reluctant to part ways with their rising talent. Following the departure of their midfielder Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool and goalkeeper Robert Sanchez to Chelsea, Brighton is keen not to lose any more of their mainstays. So much so, they have thwarted three attempts from Chelsea to acquire central midfielder Moises Caicedo.

Nevertheless, the lure of the champions could be challenging to resist for Mitoma. As the summer transfer season progresses, it remains to be seen if the Seagulls can hold onto their jewel, or if Mitoma’s future is to be painted in the blue of Man City.