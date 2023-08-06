Everton, Maguire, Manchester United: A Loan Deal Unfolding

Maguire’s Future at a Crossroads: Everton Lead the Chase

Everton’s search for a solid centre-back might be coming to a fruitful conclusion as discussions are underway for the loan signing of Manchester United’s Harry Maguire.

Everton’s New Target: A Proven Centre-Back

As Everton manager Sean Dyche is eager to bolster his defence after the departures of Conor Coady and Yerry Mina, a season-long loan deal for Manchester United’s experienced defender Harry Maguire, 30, appears to be on the cards.

Maguire, with wages of nearly £200,000 a week and a deal running for two more years, has captured the interest of other clubs including Chelsea and Tottenham. West Ham had a bid of around £20 million rejected.

The attraction towards Maguire is clear. As the Merseysiders’ boss is seeking a proven and experienced centre-back, the England international fits the bill. “United are willing to sell Maguire at a cut-price fee of around £35 million – but the player wants his £10 million-a-year contract paid up before agreeing an exit,” reported Football Insider.

Everton: The Strong Option for Maguire

While Manchester United’s willingness to part with the defender has opened doors for various clubs, it’s the loan move to Everton that appears to be a strong option for Maguire. Slipping down the United pecking order, he is believed to be open to this possibility.

In a complex web of negotiations, United’s interest in Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, 21, who seeks regular football after his successful season on loan at PSV Eindhoven, adds another dimension to the story.

From Indispensable to Second-String: Maguire’s Journey

The 2022-23 campaign saw Maguire make only 16 starts in 31 appearances, a significant dip in his fortunes since joining United in 2019. Initially indispensable, he has lost his place to the likes of Victor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, and even Luke Shaw.

The uncertainty surrounding his future at Old Trafford continues. “Maguire is set for second-string status if he stays at Old Trafford past the 1 September deadline,” says the same report by Football Insider.

Conclusion: A Mutual Benefit?

A loan deal to Everton would free up space at Manchester United for a younger replacement, whilst giving Everton a seasoned international. As the window nears its close, the potential alignment of interests between Maguire, Everton, and Manchester United could forge a pivotal moment in the Premier League’s transfer season.