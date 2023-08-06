Chelsea’s Ambitious Pursuit of Crystal Palace Star

Pochettino’s Masterstroke?

A New Target for Chelsea

The Stamford Bridge dwellers, Chelsea, are no strangers to making big waves in the summer transfer window. Fresh from bolstering new manager Mauricio Pochettino’s squad with six impressive new signings, the Blues have turned their sights to a new thrilling talent – Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise.

At just 21, Olise has become one of the most riveting players to grace the pitch at Selhurst Park, proving instrumental in the Eagles’ securing their Premier League spot last term. A promising star for both Palace and France’s U21 team, his form has sparked interest not just from Chelsea but also from the reigning Premier League champions, Manchester City.

Chelsea’s Offer: A Matter of Millions

Despite suffering a hamstring injury during the European U21 Championships this summer, Olise’s appeal has not waned. Chelsea, on the rebound from a dismal 12th-place finish last season, have courageously approached Crystal Palace with a £26m bid reveal RMC Sport.

The offer is tantalisingly close to Olise’s release clause of £35m. Although the bid is likely to be rejected, Chelsea’s negotiating position remains strong. As French outlet RMC Sport reports, Olise has already agreed on personal terms with the Blues.

Pochettino’s Seventh Summer Signing?

Olise’s signing would mark an exciting new chapter for Chelsea, who have bid farewell to talents such as Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic, and Hakim Ziyech this summer. The Palace star could join the likes of Robert Sanchez, Christopher Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson, Axel Disasi, Lesley Ugochukwu, and Angelo Gabriel in Pochettino’s strategic rebuild.

However, a fierce rivalry is brewing with Manchester City, who view the highly-rated Olise as an ideal replacement for Riyad Mahrez, one of several players to head to Saudi Arabia.

Conclusion

Chelsea’s pursuit of Olise symbolises their unrelenting ambition and belief in a future filled with silverware. Yet, the battle is far from won, and only time will reveal whether Olise will don the Blue or perhaps find himself in the clutches of the relentless City. This chase represents the thrilling dance of football, where hope, talent, and millions intertwine.